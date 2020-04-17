The opportunities in Acidity Regulator Market is expected to rise from a worth of US$3.93 billion in 2014–2021

The global acidity regulators market is characterized by a fairly fragmented landscape with high intensity of competition, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR).This is on account of the presence of a large number of prominent players and several companies are based in China. TMR notes that in order to gain a better foothold over the market, several players are engaged in constant products launches. A growing number of players consider it worthwhile on making strategic tie-ups and enter into collaborations, with an aim to consolidate their positions and stay ahead of their competitors.

Some of the top players operating in the market include Corbion N.V., Brenntag AG, Innophos Holding Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill Incorporated, Tate and Lyle plc, Univar, and Kerry Group.

The global acidity regulator market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period of 2015–2021. The opportunities in the market is expected to rise from a worth of US$3.93 billion in 2014 to touch valuation of US$6.43 billion by the end of this period.

The various product types of acidity regulators used in various applications are acetic acid, citric acid, maleic acid, lactic acid, and phosphoric acid. Of these, citric acid leads the pack accounting for the dominant share. This is attributed to the widespread application in the segments of bakery products, processed foods, soft drinks, and non-alcoholic beverages.

On the regional front, Asia Pacific held the major share in 2014 and it is also projected to expand at the most attractive CAGR of 7.6% over the assessment period. The growth is essentially powered by the revenue contributed by China. The country stands as a prominent manufacturer and producer of a broad range of the products.

The substantial demand for acidity regulators in various end-use industries, especially in the food and beverages sector, rides on the back of a burgeoning demand for ready-to-eat food segment world over. The extensive demand for acidity regulators for maintaining an appropriate pH in a wide variety of food products is on account of the role they play in altering the acidity and alkalinity. The application of acidity regulators prevents bacterial growth, thus keeping the food fresh for longer period while also keeping the flavor unchanged.

The thriving demand for acidity regulators in regions that witness substantial consumption of processed food, such as in developing and developed countries is a key factor accentuating the market. The proliferating demand for sauces, condiments, and dressing riding on the back of substantial strides that the industry has experienced in recent years.

However, there are some downsides to the demand for acidity regulators. The growth of the acidity regulators market is being impeded by the fact that their regular consumption imparts adverse impact on human life. It may lead to conditions of nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting. This hinders the market to realize its full potential.

Nevertheless, the market in the years to come will see advancements in food additives with better food preserving and acidity regulating capabilities. The expanding breadth of applications of acidity regulators apart from being used as acidity regulators such as in the skincare and cosmetics industries is expanding the overall market.

The rising demand for acidity regulators in applications for areas such as cosmetics and skincare products is providing a robust catalyst to the growth of the market. The usage makes the products less sensitive to the skin of the user.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Acidity Regulators Market ( Product Type (Citric Acid, Phosphoric Acid, Acetic Acid, Lactic Acid, and Maleic Acid); Application (Beverages, Sauces Dressings and Condiments, Processed Foods, Bakery, and Confectionery))- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015–2021”.