Tire-derived fuel (TDF) is fuel derived from all kinds of scrap tires. It may include whole tires or tires processed into uniform, flowable pieces that satisfy specifications of end-users. Scrap tires are an excellent source of fuel due to their high heat value. The heating value of an average sized passenger tire ranges between 13,000 Btu/lb and 15,000 Btu/lb compared to about 10,000 Btu/lb and 12,000 Btu/lb for coal. Another major reason for using tire fuels is to save fuel costs.

Tire-derived fuels offer several advantages over traditional fuels. Tires produce the same amount of energy as oil and 25% more energy than coal. The ash residues from TDF may contain a lower heavy metals content than some coals. TDF is less expensive than fossil fuels. The combustion of tires as fuel decreases the number of scrap tires disposed in landfills or stockpiles. TDF decreases the emissions of sulfur oxides (SOx) when used to replace high-sulfur coal in cement kilns.

In terms of consumption, the U.S. is a major country of the tire-derived fuel market. In the U.S., more than 250 million scrap tires were generated in 2017. Out of these, 81.4% of scrap tires were recycled and reused for different applications. More than 100 million scrap tires were used as tire-derived fuel in pulp and paper mills, cement manufacturing, and utility boiler among others. The U.S. is followed by Japan, with more than 60 million tires used for tire-derived fuel.

This report analyzes and forecasts the tire-derived fuel market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn & thousand tons) from 2017 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global tire-derived fuel market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for tire-derived fuel during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the tire-derived fuel market at the global and regional level.

The report includes a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global tire-derived fuel market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the tire-derived fuel market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein products and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global tire-derived fuel market by segmenting it in terms of type, end-user, and region/country. In terms of type, the tire-derived fuel market has been classified into shredded tires and whole tires. Based on end-user, the tire-derived fuel market has been divided into cement manufacturing, pulp & paper mills, utility boilers, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for tire-derived fuel in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The report provides the actual size of the tire-derived fuel market for 2017 and estimated size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global tire-derived fuel market has been analyzed in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on types and end-user of tire-derived fuel. Market revenue and size have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

The global tire-derived fuel market has been segmented as follows:

Global Tire-derived Fuel Market, by Type

Shredded Tire

Whole Tire

Global Tire-derived Fuel Market, by End-user

Pulp and Paper Mills

Cement Manufacturing

Utility Boiler

Others

Global Tire-derived Fuel Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Brazil Mexico Morocco Others



Key Takeaways

More than 1 billion scrap tires are generated every year across the globe

Currently, Asia Pacific is the leading region in terms of utilization of tire-derived fuel. The region constitutes more than 30% share of the global market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

The U.S. is a major consumer of tire-derived fuel

Of late, concerns related to scrap tire disposal have increased. This presents opportunities to service providers engaged in the tire-derived fuel business.

Cement manufacturing is a major end-user of tire-derived fuel

Demand for tire-derived fuel is expected to increase during the forecast period as it is a low-cost alternative to other fuels and generates less emissions

