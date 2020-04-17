Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market: Global Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2018 – 2026

This report analyzes and forecasts the global truck mounted concrete pump market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted, based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global truck mounted concrete pump market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for truck mounted concrete pump during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report highlights opportunities in the global truck mounted concrete pump market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global truck mounted concrete pump market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the global truck mounted concrete pump market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global truck mounted concrete pump market for vehicles by segmenting it in terms of type, end use industry, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for truck mounted concrete pump in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global truck mounted concrete pump market. Key players in the market include CONCORD CONCRETE PUMPS INTERNATIONAL LTD, Junjin, Kyokuto Kaihatsu Kogyo Co., Ltd., Liebherr, Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd., and Putzmeister Concrete Machines Pvt. Ltd, SANY GROUP, SCHWING Stetter, Sermac Srl, Shantui Construction Machinery co., Ltd., XCMG Group, and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science&Technology Co., Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes, such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and manufacturing footprints. The market for truck mounted concrete pump is primarily driven by expansion of the construction industry across the globe.

The report provides the estimated market size of truck mounted concrete pump for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of truck mounted concrete pump has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on key type and End-use for regional segments of the global truck mounted concrete pump market. Market size and forecast for each major type, and end-use have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we have conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We have reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search on recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be a reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, linked-in interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We have conducted primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, market outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The global truck mounted concrete pump market has been segmented as follows:

Global Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market, by Type Boom or truck mounted pump Trailer, line, or stationary pump Specialized usage pump



Global Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market, by End-use Industrial Commercial Domestic



Global Truck Mounted Concrete Pump Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



