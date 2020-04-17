USD 5,106.7 million worth Diving Equipment Market Growth Forecast to 2025

The global diving equipment market size was valued at $3,731.4 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $5,106.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Diving equipment are utility products used by underwater divers to facilitate the process of underwater diving for various purpose such as R&D, recreational, maintenance defense, and others. The essential equipment used in diving are underwater breathing apparatus, bouncy managing devices, diving suits, and others.

Diving equipment used during recreational diving are generally personal equipment and are carried by the diver, but during professional diving, especially when operating in the surface supplied or saturation mode, a lot of support equipment are involved in the diving activity and these equipment are not carried by the diver.

Diving equipment are utility products used while going under water. Diving may involve recreational, R&D, and defense activity. The growth of the diving equipment market is attributed to rise in disposable income, introduction of low cost airlines, surge in travel & tourism, especially in coastal area, rise in demand to involve adventurous activities during family vacations. In addition, rise in construction of sea links to facilitate the growth of trade and artificial construction of island in coastal cities such as Singapore, Dubai, and New York, is anticipated to foster the growth of the diving equipment market. Moreover, increase in R&D for oil & gas and development of large hydroelectric power plants is anticipated to further foster the growth of the market.

The report segments the global diving equipment industry based on type, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, it is divided into BCD & regulator, cylinder & diving propulsion vehicle, decompression chamber, exposure suit, and accessories. Based on distribution channel, it is categorized into specialty store, online, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the diving equipment market focus on key market strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. They also focus on strengthening their market reach to maintain their goodwill in the ever-competitive market. Some of the key players in the market include American Underwater Products, Inc., Aqua Lung International, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Mares S.p.A, Poseidon Diving System AB, Cressi Sub s.p.a, Beuchat, AQUATEC – DUTON INDUSTRY CO., LTD., H2Odyssey, and Dive Rite.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

The report provides a quantitative analysis to help the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of different segments facilitates to understand various products of the market.

The key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

Table of content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. SNAPSHOT

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Potential regions of diving equipment market

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 2017

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Surge in coastal tourism

3.5.1.2. Rapid increase in disposable income

3.5.1.3. Rise in industrial & constructional activities

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Rise in number of fatal accidents related to diving activities

3.5.2.2. High cost of designing

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Development of ecofriendly & sustainable environment

