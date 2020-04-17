Well Testing Services Market: Global Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2018 – 2026

A well testing service or well work is any operation carried out on an oil or gas well before drilling or during drilling which provides well diagnostics or manages production of the well. Regulatory agencies continue to influence the well testing services market, directing energy producers to be more responsible from the environment protection viewpoint. A movement known as ‘Green Completions’ is helping reduce the amount of methane and vapor emissions released into the air around oil & gas well sites. The process safely contains and combusts flare gas, thereby reducing the amount of well site emissions.

This report analyzes and forecasts the well testing services market at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global well testing services market. It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for well testing services during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the well testing services market at the global and regional levels.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global well testing services market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the well testing services market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global well testing services market by segmenting it in terms of type, application, and region/country. In terms of type, the well testing services market has been classified into downhole, real time, reservoir sampling, surface well testing services, subsea services, and others. In terms of application, the market has been segregated into onshore and offshore. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for well testing services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual size of the well testing services market for 2017 and estimated size for 2018 with forecast for the next nine years. The global well testing services market has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on type and application segments of the well testing services market. The market revenue has been provided for the global, regional, and country-level markets.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global well testing services market. Key players operating in the well testing services market are Schlumberger Limited, HELIX ESG, Halliburton, Expro Group, Weatherford International Plc., SGS S.A., Tetra Technologies, Inc., TestAlta, CETCO Energy Services, Oil States International, Inc., PTS Production Technology & Services Inc., Abraj Energy Services SAOC, Emerson Automation Solutions, Integra Group, and TechnipFMC plc. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global well testing services market has been segmented as follows:

Global Well Testing Services Market, by Type

Downhole

Real Time

Reservoir Sampling

Surface Well Testing Services

Subsea Services

Others

Global Well Testing Services Market, by Application

Onshore

Offshore

Global Well Testing Services Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways