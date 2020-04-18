Agent Performance Optimization (APO) 2019 Global Market – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts 2024

Description:-

Agent Performance Optimization covers everything from workforce and performance management, quality monitoring, analytics and virtual agents. Agent performance optimization is widely used in contact centers for agent-facing technologies. These contact center applications essentially seek to reduce workforce costs, increase agent effectiveness, and improve service levels. These tools ease manager’s task in planning schedules, forecasting agent requirements, measuring agent performance, analyzing results and improving outcomes.

Scope of the Report:

With today’s complex and omnichannel customer journeys, executives and organizations should strive to get everything they can out of their workforce management system. The bottom line is that optimizing contact center and call center performance will help to develop a competitive advantage as agent productivity is improved, customers’ needs are proactively met, and, ultimately, revenues are increased.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3765799-global-agent-performance-optimization-apo-market-2019-by

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

A Workforce Management solution can have a profound impact on all areas of the customer service – from long-term planning and intraday management, to follow-up and performance management.

The market is growing at a very rapid pace and with rise in technological innovation, competition and M&A activities in the industry many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new manufacturer entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) market is valued at 1920 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 4530 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Agent Performance Optimization (APO).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Agent Performance Optimization (APO) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Agent Performance Optimization (APO) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

NICE Ltd

Genesys

Verint Systems Inc

Aspect

Calabrio

Five9

Teleopti AB

ZOOM International

InVision AG

Upstream Works Software

Envision Telephony

CallMiner

CallFinder

HigherGround, Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud Based

On Premises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Small & Mid-sized Businesses

Large Enterprises

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3765799-global-agent-performance-optimization-apo-market-2019-by

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Agent Performance Optimization (APO)

1.2 Classification of Agent Performance Optimization (APO) by Types

1.2.1 Global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Cloud Based

1.2.4 On Premises

1.3 Global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Small & Mid-sized Businesses

1.3.3 Large Enterprises

1.4 Global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Agent Performance Optimization (APO) (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 NICE Ltd

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 NICE Ltd Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Genesys

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Genesys Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Verint Systems Inc

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Verint Systems Inc Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Aspect

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Aspect Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Calabrio

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Calabrio Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Five9

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Five9 Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Teleopti AB

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Teleopti AB Agent Performance Optimization (APO) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3765799

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

ABOUT US: