Aubergine Market Expands Worldwide With Impressive Sales Trends By 2025

Aubergine is the French name given to Eggplant (Solanum melongena) or brinjal which belongs to the nightshade family of vegetables such as tomato, tobacco plant and sweet pepper. It is grown basically for its eatable fruit. With the origin in Asia, Aubergine is cultivated across the world with different crossbreeds available with enhanced flavors. Although, Aubergine is a seasonal vegetable with its natural occurrence between August to October, through agricultural technological advancement it is now available throughout the year. Scientifically Aubergine is a berry fruit with numerous tiny edible soft seeds which are bitter in taste due to the presence of nicotinoid alkaloids. Aubergine is commonly used vegetable in multi-culinary dishes around the world for its unique taste and health benefits. Aubergine is the brilliant source of dietary fibers, potassium, manganese, copper, and vitamin B1 and B6. It is also sourced with folate, magnesium, niacin, and phytonutrients such as basin and chlorogenic acid which have antioxidant activity. Aubergine also has multiple medicinal benefits. The glycoalkaloids present in Aubergine is used as a cancer killing compound.

Get PDF Sample For More Information @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=28808

Aubergine provides a multitude of health benefits, as these are the rich source of vitamins B1, vitamin B6, potassium, rich in minerals such as copper, magnesium, and manganese and various beneficial antioxidants, which are anticipated to contribute to the growth of global aubergine market over the coming years. Associated health benefits include prevention from type 2 diabetes, managing high blood pressure, cholesterol level, and helps in efficient functioning of immune system. It also helps in improving metabolic function, boosts energy concentrations in the body and prevents from mineral deficiencies.

Aubergine market is mainly driven by increasing application and usage in the food industry. Aubergine is high in demand as its flesh is used in cosmetic industry for preparation of face creams and masks. Increasing application of aubergine, as fruit and vegetable product with low nutritional values, is low also in calories and fats, proteins, carbohydrate, and sugars; for this reason, it is widely recommended in slimming diets, it helps in reducing blood cholesterol level.

A variety of Aubergine has been introduced by the manufacturers, and some of the global Aubergine market players supplying Aubergine market include; Grupo Lara Castaneda, Mercophal S.A., CASI Soc. San Isidro, Frutas Patricia Pilar, LDA, Frumat Exportaciones, and Butet among others.