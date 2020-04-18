Backend as a Service (BaaS) 2018 Global Market Key Players – Appcelerator, IBM, Kony, Microsoft, AnyPresence, Apigee, Apinauten – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

This report studies the Backend as a Service (BaaS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Backend as a Service (BaaS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Backend as a Service, or BaaS as it is commonly called, is a model that allows developers of web as well as mobile applications to not only store their applications to a backend cloud infrastructure but also link them back to the cloud. Emerging as an intermediary between Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), BaaS differs from these three in the sense that it uses personalized APIs (application program interface) and SDKs (software development kits) to provide a multitude of value-added features.

BaaS chiefly includes three computing platforms, namely tablet, mobile, and web. While key end users of BaaS include home office or small offices, small and medium businesses, and large enterprises, BaaS can be applied in numerous verticals such as enterprise applications, entertainment applications, and various other mobile applications.

The global Backend as a Service (BaaS) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Backend as a Service (BaaS).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Appcelerator

IBM

Kony

Microsoft

AnyPresence

Apigee

Apinauten

Applicasa

Buddy Platform

CloudMine

CloudyRec

CocoaFish

Corona Labs

Exadel

FatFractual

Feed Henry

Flurry

GeoLoqi

KidoZen

Kii

Kinvey

Kumulos

mobDB

Parse

Pivotal Software

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3423269-global-backend-as-a-service-baas-market-2018

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Android

iOS

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large enterprises

SMEs

Government and others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3423269-global-backend-as-a-service-baas-market-2018

Table Of Contents:

1 Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Backend as a Service (BaaS)

1.2 Classification of Backend as a Service (BaaS) by Types

1.2.1 Global Backend as a Service (BaaS) Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Backend as a Service (BaaS) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Android

1.2.4 iOS

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Large enterprises

1.3.3 SMEs

1.3.4 Government and others

1.4 Global Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Backend as a Service (BaaS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Backend as a Service (BaaS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Backend as a Service (BaaS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Backend as a Service (BaaS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Backend as a Service (BaaS) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Backend as a Service (BaaS) (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Appcelerator

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Backend as a Service (BaaS) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Appcelerator Backend as a Service (BaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 IBM

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Backend as a Service (BaaS) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 IBM Backend as a Service (BaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Kony

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Backend as a Service (BaaS) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Kony Backend as a Service (BaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Microsoft

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Backend as a Service (BaaS) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Microsoft Backend as a Service (BaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 AnyPresence

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Backend as a Service (BaaS) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 AnyPresence Backend as a Service (BaaS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)