Basil Essential Oil Market Driven by Increasing Awareness for its Associated Health Benefits

Basil Essential Oil is derived from Ocimum basilicum plant. It is also known as European, French, common or sweet basil. The basil essential oil has a watery viscosity and is pale greenish-yellow in color. The aroma is evident, light and peppery and gives a nice, green top note to blends. The oil basil essential oil is extracted by steam distillation from the leaves and the flowering tops. Basil essential oil has various chemical compounds that include a-pinene, camphene, b-pinene, myrcene, limonene, cis-ocimene, camphor, linalool, methyl chavicol, y-terpineol, citronellol, geraniol, methyl cinnamate and eugenol. The basil essential oil are primarily from North Africa, Cypress, Seychelles, and Europe.

Basil essential oil is available in various type which includes scented basil oil, exotic basil, holy basil, sweet linalool basil and tropical basil. Scented basil oil and exotic basil oil have wide application in perfume or cosmetic industry. Holy basil and sweet linalool basil essential oil are gaining importance due wide usage in pharmaceutical industry.

Basil essential oil market is expected to be driven by increasing awareness for its associated health benefits and medicinal properties in its contents. Basil essential oil market is growing with its increasing application in personal care industry. The increase in a rate of diseases caused such as asthma; bronchitis, digestion problem has increased the consumption of medicine having ingredients of basil essential oil which is expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, increasing application of basil essential oil as an ingredient in cosmetic industry is also driving the market.

The cost factor of basil essential oil is a major factor hindring the growth of market. Basil essential oil is used widely as ingredient in cosmetic, personal care and healthcare industry which leads to increase in cost of final products.

Some of the key players in this basil essential oil market are, d?TERRA International, Gangotri Essential Oils Pvt. Ltd, Eskage – Eskamint Schierholz GMBH, Life Resonance AG, Equinox Aromas and Bio Neuf.