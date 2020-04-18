Beta-Carotene Market: Growing Demand for Organic & Natural Cosmetics among Consumers to Drive Growth

Beta-carotene is defined as the pigment that is responsible for red and yellow coloring in various plants and fruits. Beta-carotene belongs to a class of carotenoids that are rich in antioxidants, and help protect cells against oxidation damage. Beta-carotene is generally sourced from natural sources such as fruits, vegetables, algae and fungi, and synthetic sources. This pigment is further utilized as a coloring agent in food, feed, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. As a rich source of vitamin A (retinol), beta-carotene is also used in dietary supplements and nutraceuticals. Due to augmenting applications and rising demand, the beta-carotene market is anticipated to proliferate in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.

The proposed market report of Transparency Market Research on the global beta-carotene market evaluates opportunities in the current scenario, and provides latest updates and detailed insights corresponding to different segments involved in the global beta-carotene market during the forecast period 2019-2027. The beta-carotene market report further indicates the estimated data for 2019, and forecast data up to 2027 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (MT). In terms of value, the beta-carotene market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The present study exhibits the market dynamics and trends of the beta-carotene market in regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report includes the market growth drivers and challenges for the global beta-carotene market, and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of the drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities for the beta-carotene market, to provide a substantial view. It also includes value chain analysis and opportunity analysis of the market.

The beta-carotene market report starts with an elaborate executive summary, the market definition of various segmentations that are included, and their respective shares in the beta-carotene market. The report also provides insights regarding the major macroeconomic factors that have a significant effect on the growth of the beta-carotene market. The market report further emphasizes the various dynamic factors that influence the beta-carotene market, which include the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the global beta-carotene market. The report further underlines the study of the present issues with industrial processing, and opportunities for the beta-carotene market. It also includes a value chain analysis that provides a comprehensive view of the overall profitability from the raw material supplier to the final end user in the beta-carotene market. In order to give users a clear view of the global beta-carotene market, we have exhibited a competitive analysis of key market participants and their strategic developments. The competitive dashboard presents a detailed comparison of the global manufacturers of beta-carotene on vital parameters such as product portfolio, total revenue, key developments, and key strategies. The study presents the beta-carotene market attractiveness analysis by source, end use, and region.

Detailed profiles of various companies that manufacture beta-carotene are included in the report to evaluate their developmental strategies, product offerings, and recent developments, as they have a significant role in the beta-carotene market. Important market players covered in the beta-carotene market report are BASF SE., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Chr. Hansen A/S DDW The Colour House Corporation, Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd., Allied Biotech Corporation, Novus International, Nutralliance is US, Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt Ltd., NOW Health Group, Inc., BioExtract, Carotech Berhad, Döhler GmbH, FMC Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, ColorMaker, Inc., Penta Manufacturing Company, Food Colour Innovation S.L., Kingherbs Limited., TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd., and others.