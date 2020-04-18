Credit Insurance Market: Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future: Leading Key Players- Sinosure, Euler Hermes, Atradius, Coface, Zurich, Credendo Group, QBE Insurance, Cesce

Marketresearchnest Reports adds “Global Credit Insurance Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across 118 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Credit insurance or credit insurance is an insurance policy and a risk management product offered by private insurance companies and governmental export credit agencies to business entities wishing to protect their accounts receivable from loss due to credit risks such as protracted default, insolvency or bankruptcy. Credit insurance product is a type of property and casualty insurance.

Global Credit Insurance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.15% from 11011.9 million USD in 2017 to reach 12508.9 million USD by 2023. Demand for credit insurance continues to grow as new markets open up and trade continues to become more global. However, the market is clearly cyclical, with a strong correlation with GDP. Credit insurers faced weaker economic conditions that negatively affected their underwriting performance during 2013-2014.

The Global Credit Insurance market is expected to witness expansion in the near future. The credit insurance market is a huge market with low penetration. This market has a huge yet unrealized potential. Regulatory and insolvency frameworks vary widely between different countries, and although there is generally an upward trend in corporate insolvencies, the differences in frameworks and in reporting standards make comparison difficult. These factors have contributed to an increased awareness of and focus on trade risks on credit.

According to this study, over the next five years the Credit Insurance market will register a 2.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 12500 million by 2024, from US$ 11200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Credit Insurance business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Credit Insurance market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Credit Insurance value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

This report studies the global Credit Insurance market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the Global Credit Insurance players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2019, the top players including

Sinosure

Euler Hermes

Atradius

Coface

Zurich

Credendo Group

QBE Insurance

Cesce

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Domestic Trade

Export Trade

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Credit Insurance in each application, can be divided into

Buyer: Turnover below EUR 5 Million

Buyer: Turnover above EUR 5 Million

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Credit Insurance market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Credit Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Credit Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Credit Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Credit Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

