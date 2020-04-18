Crop Protection Equipment Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Global Crop Protection Equipment Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023″ New Document to its Studies Database

Crop protection equipment are the collection of products, tools, and equipment that farmers utilize to manage weeds, plant diseases, and pests (invertebrate and vertebrate), both of which are capable of damaging agriculture crops and forestry.

Scope of the Report:Agricultural crops include vegetable crops (such as cabbage, potatoes etc.), field crops such as wheat rice maize etc. and fruits. Farmers take various decisions every day to protect their crops from weeds and insects. Crops protection equipment plays a significant role in ensuring healthy and good farming practices. These equipment assists farmers in keeping the crop safe from various insects, pests, and in following proper cultivation systems. Agriculture is getting increasing attention globally since government and non-government authorities are identifying the need to enhance productivity in order to ensure food security and better nutrition.

The worldwide market for Crop Protection Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Crop Protection Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

John DeereAGCOKubotaCLAASCNH IndustrialMahindra & MahindraYanmarSAME Deutz-FahrEscorts GroupBucher IndustriesDaedong IndustrialARGO SpAAlamo GroupNetafimIsekiKverneland Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Sprayers

Dusters

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Horticulture

Farm

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview1.1 Crop Protection Equipment Introduction1.2 Market Analysis by Type1.2.1 Sprayers

1.2.2 Dusters

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications1.3.1 Horticulture

1.3.2 Farm

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles2.1 John Deere2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Crop Protection Equipment Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 John Deere Crop Protection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 AGCO2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Crop Protection Equipment Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 AGCO Crop Protection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Kubota2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Crop Protection Equipment Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Kubota Crop Protection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 CLAAS2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Crop Protection Equipment Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 CLAAS Crop Protection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 CNH Industrial2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Crop Protection Equipment Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 CNH Industrial Crop Protection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Mahindra & Mahindra2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Crop Protection Equipment Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Mahindra & Mahindra Crop Protection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Yanmar2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Crop Protection Equipment Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Yanmar Crop Protection Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

