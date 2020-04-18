Demand Increasing for Coconut Industry Market Worldwide

Coconut has definitely made its mark on the specialty food world. Whether as an ingredient or flavor, it is invading specialty food products, supporting diet choices, and boosting category sales.

North America and Asia are the most significant production regions, occupied about 68% of market share, in terms of revenue. More than 41% of Coconut Products were produced in the North America market, which also held the dominant position in the global Coconut Products consumer market. And it is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period (2019 – 2023), with the market share of 39% in 2023. While the Asia region (exclude China and Southeast Asia) would emerging with a highest rate of 10.39% during the forecast period.

According to this study, over the next five years the Coconut market will register a 8.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 14800 million by 2024, from US$ 10100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Coconut business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Coconut market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Coconut value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Coconut Water

Coconut Milk

Coconut Oil

Coconut Snacks

Coconut Dessicated

Coconut Fiber

Segmentation by application:

Food & Beverage

Cosmetic

Healthcare Products

Textile

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & , Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Vita Coco

Pepsico

Yeshu

Coca-Cola (Zico)

KKP Industry

Viva Labs

Dutch Plantin

Theppadungporn Coconut

COCO & CO

Renuka

Coconut Dream

Radha

Dangfoods

Maverick Brands

Molivera Organics

PT. Global Coconut

So Delicious

Coconut Organics

Premium Nature

Creative Snacks

Eco Biscuits

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Coconut consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Coconut market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Coconut manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Coconut with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Coconut submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Coconut by Players

Chapter Four: Coconut by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Coconut Market Forecast

