Digital Servo Press Market by Manufacturers,Types,Regions and Applications Research Report Forecast to 2024

A digital servo press features the same elements as the high-end actuator, but also includes active motor cooling, signal amplifiers and a controller with dedicated software to provide true closed-loop control of both force and position. The press’s mechanism and drive will vary, depending on model. Mechanism types include ballscrew, planetary roller screw (for higher forces) and rack-and-pinion. The presses can be driven directly by the servomotor or through a gearbox.

Scope of the Report:

In the coming years there is an increasing technology breakthrough for digital servo press in the regions of Japan and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced digital servo press. Increasing of automotive and electronics fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of digital servo press in developing countries will drive growth in global market.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3695038-global-digital-servo-press-market-2019-by-manufacturers

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

Globally, the digital servo press industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of digital servo press is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like F Janome Industrial Equipment, Promess, Kistler and Tox Pressotechnik, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their digital servo press and related services. At the same time, Japan, occupied 41% production market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global digital servo press industry because of their market share of digital servo press.

The worldwide market for Digital Servo Press is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 220 million US$ in 2024, from 170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Digital Servo Press in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Janome Industrial Equipment

Promess

Kistler

Tox Pressotechnik

IAI

SINTOKOGIO

THK

Soress

Sanyo Machine Works

SCHMIDT

BIW

Atlas Copco

FEC

CORETEC INC

C&M Robotics

MOVICO

ESTIC Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Less than 100KN

100KN-200KN

More than 200KN

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Motor and Electronic Industry

Aerospace and Medical Equipment Industry

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Digital Servo Press product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Digital Servo Press, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Digital Servo Press in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Digital Servo Press competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

………

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3695038-global-digital-servo-press-market-2019-by-manufacturers

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Digital Servo Press Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Less than 100KN

1.2.2 100KN-200KN

1.2.3 More than 200KN

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Automotive

1.3.2 Motor and Electronic Industry

1.3.3 Aerospace and Medical Equipment Industry

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Janome Industrial Equipment

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Digital Servo Press Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Janome Industrial Equipment Digital Servo Press Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Promess

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Digital Servo Press Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Promess Digital Servo Press Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Kistler

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Digital Servo Press Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Kistler Digital Servo Press Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Tox Pressotechnik

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Digital Servo Press Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Tox Pressotechnik Digital Servo Press Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 IAI

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Digital Servo Press Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 IAI Digital Servo Press Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 SINTOKOGIO

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Digital Servo Press Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 SINTOKOGIO Digital Servo Press Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 THK

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Digital Servo Press Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 THK Digital Servo Press Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3695038

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)