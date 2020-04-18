Digital Twin Technology Market – Digital replica of a physical asset of a product, process, system, or a facility to understand

Some of the prominent names operating in the global market for digital twin are General Electric, Siemens AG, PTC, Alphabet Inc., SAP SE, Dell, Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, Cisco Systems, Inc., CSC, Schnitger Corporation, AT&T, and Tibco Software Inc. The report furnishes data-driven insights into their current standing in the market and their prospects in the near future. It also sheds light on their product offerings and key strategies to surge ahead of their rivals in the market.

The digital twin concept is a rising digital profile of a procedure or a physical product speaking to its utilitarian and behavioral qualities utilized for execution enhancement. The innovation has empowered augmentation of the genuine and the virtual world through constant digital portrayals of physical products that can reach out to each phase of the product improvement lifecycle appropriate from thought age to commercialization. Such digital models mimic the articles in a live setting empowering improved product analysis and process advancement. Because of its huge potential to enhance decision making, digital twin has been perceived as one of the key innovations in the past couple of years.

A large portion of the undertakings are generally receiving the innovation as it helps in enhancing the physical world which thus fundamentally enhances the operational proficiency and the business procedure. The digital twin innovation comprises of sensors that assistance in gathering the information which will represent the continuous information of the physical resource. An interface is produced by the digital twin innovation which encourages the associations to think about their various times operations with the goal that they can take better choices for what’s to come. The digital twin innovation has been embraced in a few modern applications, for instance, wind turbines and aircraft engines. Moreover, digital twin innovation is likewise utilized for trending applications like smart cities, diagnostics and monitoring.

The concept of a digital twin, which has been around from 2002, has become economically viable on account of latest, modern technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT). IoT makes it cost effective to deploy. Digital twin technologies find application in product design and manufacturing process planning. Some of the end-use industries where they are used are healthcare, aviation, transportation, oil and gas, automotive, power and utilities, chemical, etc. Some of the types of software used for digital twin technologies are APDV, Predix, DTS-Si, etc.

A report by Transparency Market Research offers important information on the global market for digital twin technology by examining its various facets. It discusses the growth drivers, restraints, and trends in the market. It also makes use of popular analytical tools such as Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analysis to comprehend the current competitive dynamics and segments the overall market into different groups to study it thoroughly.

A digital twin, which is digital replica of a physical asset of a product, process, system, or a facility to understand and improve their performance, empowers companies to clearly comprehend and predict the performance of their machines. With the emergence of big data and IoT, digital twin has gained enormous traction and has come to form a crucial bridge between the physical and virtual world. Through analysis of data gathered via sensors, digital twin enables to operate, maintain and predict outcomes of systems with a great degree of accuracy. It monitors the system and helps to avert a problem even before it arises.

It allows them to uncover new revenue streams by designing better products. This becomes possible with the built in sensors in physical machines that gather data which can be examined for actionable insight. Such unique perceived benefits are serving to drive the market for digital twin technologies. Aircraft engines, smart cities, and wind turbines are mostly equipped with digital twin technologies for effective monitoring and functioning.

Going forward, need for optimized products, increasing digitization of documents, and progress in smart technology, is expected to open up new avenues for growth in the market. In addition, soaring investment in research and development is also predicted to benefit the market for digital twin technology significantly.

Posing a challenge to the market for digital twin technology, on the other hand, is the frequent cyber-attacks. Besides, management issues among suppliers and distributors for the design of digital files, is also proving to be an impediment for the market.

Geographically, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa are key segments of the global market for digital twin technology. North America, among them, will likely emerge as a dominant player in the foreseeable future on account of the swift uptake of IoT by a copious number of medium and large scale enterprises in the region.