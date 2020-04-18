Document Imaging Market: Economic Benefits Coupled with Reduced Risk of Loss of Documents Augments Growth

Some of the prominent names operating in the global document imaging market are Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Company, Canon Inc., Eastman Kodak Company, Xerox Corporation, Qorus Software Ltd., CBSL Group, Epson America, Aramex, and Newgen Software Technologies. While some companies are targeting to capture increased market share by investing in research and development pursuits and develop advanced and upgraded document imaging solutions, some others are expanding their market share by entering into strategic alliances and partnerships.

A report by Transparency Market Research estimates the global document imaging market is likely to expand at a healthy 13.8% CAGR between 2017 and 2025. Progressing at this rate, the market is estimated to become worth US$153.05 bn by 2025 increasing from US$48.16 bn in 2016.

The segments of the global document imaging market depending upon service are cloud and on-premises. While currently on-premises leads the market, the segment of cloud service is expected to display robust growth over the market and surpass the market share of on-premises.

The global document imaging market classified based upon region are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. North America which is segmented into the U.S. and Rest of North America captured the leading share in 2016 backed by the growth in production facilities and rising demand for digitalized documents. However, Asia Pacific displayed the leading growth in 2016 due to rapid adoption rate of digitalization solutions over the years.

The growth of the global document imaging market is driven by several factors, of which rising demand for big data handling and analytics is a key one. The impact of this driver is currently high and is expected to be significant over the forecast period. Big data analytics is a new revenue generating stream that holds massive growth potential for an organization.