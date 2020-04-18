Dried Herbs Market: Fast-paced Life Increasing the Demand for Processed Foods to Fuel Growth

Herbs are those plants that have a plethora of uses and benefits in different industrial applications. Fresh herbs, however, are perishable and more susceptible to bacteria and fungus. Thus, to prevent the damage of versatile plants, these herb are converted into a dried format. Dried herbs are a result of the water removal from the fresh herbs by using drying techniques such as air drying, microwave drying, and vacuum drying. Drying intensifies the taste of many herbs by concentrating the flavor aspect. Dried herbs find ample of applications in both, the B2B and B2C segments. Dried herbs are extensively used in the B2B sector in food processing applications, cosmetics formulations, and medical remedies. In terms of value, the global dried herbs market is expected to reach a market value of US$ 4,162.7 Mn by the end of 2026, with an expected CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. The drivers for the growth of the dried herbs market include the increasing demand for processed foods and convenience foods, the longer shelf life of dried herbs, the growing disposable incomes of consumers, the health benefits associated with dried herbs, and innovations taking place in the health food sector.

Nowadays, a demanding work culture and busy lifestyles have forced consumers to opt for ready-to-eat meals or other ready-to-eat food items. Dried herbs allow customers to enjoy tasty and flavorful foods that consume less time for preparation. The increasing demand for processed foods such as snacks, pickles, beverages, and others has resulted in the rising demand for dried herbs that are used to enhance the flavor of these products.

Dried food and ingredients such as herbs are witnessing a rise in demand, due to the technologies being used for their production. Techniques such as vacuum and air drying have affected the possibilities of using dried herbs for a longer period when preserved in specified conditions. Dried herbs have a shelf life ranging from weeks to even months, which helps manufacturers and consumers use them in the future. Due to increased shelf life, the applications of dried herbs have attained broader prospects.

Dried herbs are readily available through various retail formats. This ease of access drives consumers toward using dried herbs even more. Dried herbs are small and easy to carry; the use of convenience packaging for dried herbs is also known to increase the demand among consumers. Consumers also are becoming readily open to international cuisines, flavors, and ingredients, which is influencing their eating habits in a big way. The strong influence from various cuisines and cultures is also resulting in the growth of the exotic dried herbs sector.