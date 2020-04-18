Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market Qualitative Insights, Key Enhancement, Share Forecast To 2028

The report “Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Evolution of Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD)

Endoscopic submucosal dissection is a well-established procedure of endoscopic resection that enables the removal of gastrointestinal epithelial lesions. Endoscopic submucosal dissection was first developed in Japan in the 1990s. Endoscopic submucosal dissection is not so popular in North America and Europe due low incidence rate of gastrointestinal cancer compared to Japan. Besides, the rate of early diagnosis of gastrointestinal cancer is low in the western countries.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/12269

In addition, there are differences between western and Japanese pathologists in their histopathologic criteria for the diagnosis of early cancer, as a result of which early diagnosis by Japanese pathologists might not meet the histopathologic criteria of the western pathologists. Despite the differences, endoscopic submucosal dissection is still being developed and its adoption and use is growing. This is true for the North American and European regions, where the morbidity and mortality rates of conventional surgery is higher than that of Japan. Like Japan, many countries have implemented mass screening programs for cancer. These programs have brought the percentage of cancer cases, which can be diagnosed and treated endoscopically in the early stages, to over 40%.

Increasing Prevalence of Gastro-intestinal Cancer and Colorectal Cancer

Gastro-intestinal cancer is the fourth most common cancer and the second most leading cause of cancer deaths globally. The death rate due to cancer is high throughout the world as most of the cases are diagnosed in the advanced stages. Less than 25% of the patients diagnosed with gastro-intestinal cancer survive for 5 years. There is an increase in the number of inflammatory bowel disease globally, especially in Asia Pacific. Inflammatory bowels lead to an increase risk of colorectal cancer. The mortality and incidence rate of colorectal cancer are high in Asia Pacific. In Japan, despite the presence of colorectal cancer screening systems the incidence rate is persistently high. In the recent years, Endoscopic submucosal dissection has emerged as one of the most innovative and advanced procedures for therapeutic endoscopy management of gastric, colorectal and esophageal cancers. Endoscopic submucosal dissection is widespread in Asia Pacific, particularly in Japan, and the training model is relatively well established.

Factors Driving and Restraining the Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection Market

The global market for endoscopic submucosal dissection is driven by the increase in the geriatric population and increase in prevalence of gastrointestinal, colorectal and stomach cancers. Since endoscopic submucosal dissection is an ideal technique for early diagnosis and prognosis of cancer, which can be treated endoscopically, the growing awareness regarding the procedure has led to a shift towards early detection of cancer by patients and doctors. The establishments of screening modals globally is another important driving factor for endoscopic submucosal dissection.

However, endoscopic submucosal dissection is ideal only if the cancer is detected in its early stages and not ideal for the patients who are in the malignant stage of gastrointestinal, colorectal or stomach cancers.

Request For TOC @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/12269

Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific endoscopic submucosal dissection market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The adoption of ESD is high in Asia Pacific, particularly in countries such as Japan and South Korea, due to high prevalence rate of gastrointestinal, colorectal and stomach cancers. In North America, comparative, there are fewer cases for endoscopic submucosal dissection. In Europe, and the MEA regions, the number of endoscopically treatable cancer cases are very few owing to which the endoscopic submucosal dissection market in these regions is expected to grow at a sluggish rate over the forecast period.

Competition Outlook

Examples of some of the key players identified in the global endoscopic submucosal dissection market are HOYA Group PENTAX Medical, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. Olympus America Inc., Erbe USA. CREATE MEDIC CO. LTD., etc, Covidien, Ethicon EndoSurgery Inc., Stryker, Karl Storz., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical Inc, Interscope Inc., Conmed Corporation, Steris Plc.

Key Data Points Covered in Report

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Endoscopic Submucosal Market by test type, end user and region

Regional level market analysis of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East & Africa by test type, end use segments and country

Endoscopic Submucosal Market Dynamics & Opportunity Assessment

Historical Actual Market Size of Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection, 2013 – 2017

Endoscopic Submucosal Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028

Competition & Companies involved

Report Highlights:

Shifting industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size, recent industry trends

Key competition landscape, market structure, regulatory scenario

Epidemiology outlook for diseases

Economical spending, regional healthcare outlook, consumer healthcare expenditure

Availability of testing, cost of test, specificity and sensitivity of test kits

Strategies for key players and product offerings, channel strategies, regional foot print, channel footprint

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance in terms of value and volume

Market Segmentation:

By Indication

Gastrointestinal Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

By End user

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Research Methodology

PMR utilizes a triangulation methodology that is primarily based on experimental techniques such as patient-level data, number of procedures and capital equipment install base to obtain precise market estimations and insights on various medical devices and medical technology. Bottom-up approach is always used to obtain insightful data for the specific country/regions. The country-specific data is again analyzed to derive data at a global level. This methodology ensures high quality and accuracy of information.

Secondary research is used at the initial phase to identify the feasibility of the target products/technology categories and its respective segments, product offerings, usage pattern as per disease indications, product installed base in target healthcare facilities, life span of a device, reimbursement scenario, adoption rate and future impact of new technologies.

Each piece of information is eventually analyzed during the entire research project, which builds a strong base for the primary research information.

Primary research participants include demand-side users such as key opinion leaders, physicians, surgeons, and supply-side providers of medical devices who provide valuable insights on trends, key treatment patterns, adoption rate, and purchasing pattern, technological development of medical devices, patient education, effectiveness of manufacturers and important strategies, pricing and competitive dynamics.

Quantitative and qualitative assessment of basic factors driving demand, economic factors/cycles and growth rates and strategies utilized by key players in the market are analyzed in detail while forecasting, in order to project Year-on-Year growth rates. These Y-o-Y growth projections are checked and aligned as per industry/product lifecycle and further utilized to develop market numbers at a holistic level.

On the other hand, we also analyze various annual reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, 10k reports and press release operating in this market segment to fetch substantial information about the market size, trends, opportunity, drivers, and restraints to analyze key players and their market shares. Key companies are segmented at Tier level based on their revenues, product portfolio and presence.

Please note that these are the partial steps that are being followed while developing the market size. Besides this, forecasting will be done based on our internal proprietary model which also uses different macro-economic factors such as per capita healthcare expenditure, disposable income, industry based demand driving factors impacting the market and its forecast trends apart from disease related factors.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

View Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/pharmaceuticals-healthcare-and-medical-devices/12269/endoscopic-submucosal-dissection-global-market-research-reports

About Us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact Us

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]