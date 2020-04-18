Express Parcel Services 2018 Global Market Key Players – FedEx, UPS, A-1 Express, BDP, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Allied Express, Aramex – Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Express Parcel Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Express Parcel Services development in United States, Europe and China.
Express Parcel Services are provided on a door-to-door basis. A courier is a company or person who delivers mail, messages and parcels.
China, India, and Japan are the key revenue contributors to the market. Factors such as the rise in demand for retail products and the economic growth of China and India, are driving the market’s growth in APAC. With substantial focus towards the development of organized retail and e-commerce, the demand for Express Parcel Services in APAC will witness massive growth in the coming years.
In 2017, the global Express Parcel Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
FedEx
UPS
A-1 Express
BDP
Deutsche Post DHL Group
Allied Express
Aramex
American Expediting
Antron Express
DX Group
General Logistics Systems
Deliv
Unique Air Express
Yodel
One World Express
Tuffnells Parcels Express
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Air Transport
Land Transport
Sea Transport
Market segment by Application, split into
Business-To-Business (B2B)
Business-To-Consumer (B2C)
Consumer-To-Consumer (C2C)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Express Parcel Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Air Transport
1.4.3 Land Transport
1.4.4 Sea Transport
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Express Parcel Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Business-To-Business (B2B)
1.5.3 Business-To-Consumer (B2C)
1.5.4 Consumer-To-Consumer (C2C)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Express Parcel Services Market Size
2.2 Express Parcel Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Express Parcel Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Express Parcel Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 FedEx
12.1.1 FedEx Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Express Parcel Services Introduction
12.1.4 FedEx Revenue in Express Parcel Services Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 FedEx Recent Development
12.2 UPS
12.2.1 UPS Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Express Parcel Services Introduction
12.2.4 UPS Revenue in Express Parcel Services Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 UPS Recent Development
12.3 A-1 Express
12.3.1 A-1 Express Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Express Parcel Services Introduction
12.3.4 A-1 Express Revenue in Express Parcel Services Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 A-1 Express Recent Development
12.4 BDP
12.4.1 BDP Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Express Parcel Services Introduction
12.4.4 BDP Revenue in Express Parcel Services Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 BDP Recent Development
12.5 Deutsche Post DHL Group
12.5.1 Deutsche Post DHL Group Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Express Parcel Services Introduction
12.5.4 Deutsche Post DHL Group Revenue in Express Parcel Services Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Deutsche Post DHL Group Recent Development
Continued…….
