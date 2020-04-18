Face and Voice Biometrics 2018 Global Market Key Players – 3M Cogent (USA), NEC Corporation of America (USA), AcSys Biometrics Corp. (Canada), AGNITiO S.L. (Spain), Cognitec Systems GmbH – Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Face and Voice Biometrics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Face and Voice Biometrics development in United States, Europe and China.

Biometrics is the technical term for body measurements and calculations. It refers to metrics related to human characteristics. Biometrics authentication (or realistic authentication) is used in computer science as a form of identification and access control. It is also used to identify individuals in groups that are under surveillance.

The U.S. is anticipated to be the most attractive market in the North America face and voice biometric market throughout the course of the forecast period in terms of value. However, Canada should witness a high CAGR of 13% during the study period.

In 2017, the global Face and Voice Biometrics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

3M Cogent (USA)

NEC Corporation of America (USA)

AcSys Biometrics Corp. (Canada)

AGNITiO S.L. (Spain)

Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (USA)

Eurotech S.P.A (Italy)

Ivrnet Inc. (Canada)

Kimaldi Electronics, S.L. (Spain)

National Security Resources (USA)

Neurotechnology (Lithuania)

PSP Security Co. Ltd (Hong Kong)

SAFRAN Group (France)

Sensible Vision (USA)

Sensory, Inc. (USA)

Suprema, Inc. (Korea)

VoiceTrust eServices, Inc. (Canada)

VoiceVault, Inc. (USA)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Face Biometrics

Voice Biometrics

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Government & Law Enforcement

Military & Defense

Healthcare

Commercial

IT & Telecom

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

