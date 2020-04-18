FinFET Technology Market 2019-2026 | Industry Analysis and Forecast | GlobalQYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on FinFET Technology market Outlook Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

A Fin Field-effect transistor (FinFET) is a MOSFET tri-gate transistor built on a substrate where the gate is placed on two, three, or four sides of the channel or wrapped around the channel, forming a double gate structure. These devices have been given the generic name “finfets” because the source/drain region forms fins on the silicon surface. The FinFET devices have significantly faster switching times and higher current density than the mainstream CMOS technology.

North America accounted for the majority market share of the overall FinFET technology market in 2017. The global FinFET Technology market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on FinFET Technology volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall FinFET Technology market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

TSMC

Samsung

Intel

GlobalFoundries

United Microelectronics

Qualcomm

MediaTek

ARM

Xilinx

SMIC Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

By Technology

22nm

20nm

16nm

14nm

10nm

7nm

By Product

CPU

SoC

FPGA

GPU

MCU

Network Processor Segment by Application

Smartphones

Computers and Tablets

Wearables

High-End Networks

Automotive

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 FinFET Technology Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of FinFET Technology

1.2 FinFET Technology Segment By Technology

1.2.1 Global FinFET Technology Production Growth Rate Comparison By Technology (2014-2025)

1.2.2 22nm

1.2.3 20nm

1.2.4 16nm

1.2.5 14nm

1.2.6 10nm

1.2.7 7nm

1.3 FinFET Technology Segment by Application

1.3.1 FinFET Technology Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Smartphones

1.3.3 Computers and Tablets

1.3.4 Wearables

1.3.5 High-End Networks

1.3.6 Automotive

1.4 Global FinFET Technology Market by Region

1.4.1 Global FinFET Technology Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global FinFET Technology Market Size

1.5.1 Global FinFET Technology Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global FinFET Technology Production (2014-2025)

2 Global FinFET Technology Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global FinFET Technology Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global FinFET Technology Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global FinFET Technology Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers FinFET Technology Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 FinFET Technology Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 FinFET Technology Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 FinFET Technology Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global FinFET Technology Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global FinFET Technology Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global FinFET Technology Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America FinFET Technology Production

3.4.1 North America FinFET Technology Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe FinFET Technology Production

3.5.1 Europe FinFET Technology Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China FinFET Technology Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China FinFET Technology Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan FinFET Technology Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan FinFET Technology Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global FinFET Technology Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global FinFET Technology Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America FinFET Technology Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe FinFET Technology Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China FinFET Technology Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan FinFET Technology Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global FinFET Technology Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global FinFET Technology Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global FinFET Technology Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global FinFET Technology Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global FinFET Technology Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global FinFET Technology Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global FinFET Technology Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in FinFET Technology Business

7.1 TSMC

7.1.1 TSMC FinFET Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 FinFET Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 TSMC FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Samsung

7.2.1 Samsung FinFET Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 FinFET Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Samsung FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Intel

7.3.1 Intel FinFET Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 FinFET Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Intel FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 GlobalFoundries

7.4.1 GlobalFoundries FinFET Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 FinFET Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 GlobalFoundries FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 United Microelectronics

7.5.1 United Microelectronics FinFET Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 FinFET Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 United Microelectronics FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Qualcomm

7.6.1 Qualcomm FinFET Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 FinFET Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Qualcomm FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 MediaTek

7.7.1 MediaTek FinFET Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 FinFET Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 MediaTek FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 ARM

7.8.1 ARM FinFET Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 FinFET Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 ARM FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Xilinx

7.9.1 Xilinx FinFET Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 FinFET Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Xilinx FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 SMIC

7.10.1 SMIC FinFET Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 FinFET Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 SMIC FinFET Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 FinFET Technology Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 FinFET Technology Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of FinFET Technology

8.4 FinFET Technology Industrial Chain Analysis

