Fingerprint Sensors Market 2019 | Top Manufacturers – Apple, Synaptics, NEC and Others

The new research from Global QYResearch on Global Fingerprint Sensors Market Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

A fingerprint sensor captures extract biological features of the finger prints in the form of the live scan and compares it with existing biometric template stored in the database. Fingerprint sensors are used to provide authentication and authorization to the individual. Finger print sensors are most commonly used biometric authentication system for commercial securities. Fingerprints provide reliable, fast and easy access to personal contact details, payment information, mails, location data and other form of encrypted data to authenticated person. Fingerprint sensors are now increasingly used in consumer electronics like smartphones, tablets and laptops and are expected to drive future market.

The growth of the fingerprint sensors market in APAC is attributed to the increase in demand for mobile devices, increased government projects in law enforcements, rapid urbanization, growing population, and the increasing disposable income. The global Fingerprint Sensors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fingerprint Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fingerprint Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Apple

Synaptics

Fingerprint Cards

NEC

Precise Biometrics

IDEMIA

NEXT Biometrics

Anviz Europe

IDEX

Gemalto Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

By Type

Area & Touch Sensors

Swipe Sensors

By Technology

Capacitive

Optical

Thermal

Others Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Government & Law Enforcement

Military, Defense, & Aerospace

Travel & Immigration

Banking & Finance

Commercial

Healthcare

Smart Homes

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Fingerprint Sensors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fingerprint Sensors

1.2 Fingerprint Sensors Segment By Type

1.2.1 Global Fingerprint Sensors Production Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Area & Touch Sensors

1.2.3 Swipe Sensors

1.3 Fingerprint Sensors Segment by Application

1.3.1 Fingerprint Sensors Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Government & Law Enforcement

1.3.4 Military, Defense, & Aerospace

1.3.5 Travel & Immigration

1.3.6 Banking & Finance

1.3.7 Commercial

1.3.8 Healthcare

1.3.9 Smart Homes

1.3.10 Others

1.4 Global Fingerprint Sensors Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Fingerprint Sensors Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Fingerprint Sensors Market Size

1.5.1 Global Fingerprint Sensors Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Fingerprint Sensors Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Fingerprint Sensors Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fingerprint Sensors Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Fingerprint Sensors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Fingerprint Sensors Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Fingerprint Sensors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Fingerprint Sensors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Fingerprint Sensors Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Fingerprint Sensors Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Fingerprint Sensors Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Fingerprint Sensors Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Fingerprint Sensors Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Fingerprint Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Fingerprint Sensors Production

3.4.1 North America Fingerprint Sensors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Fingerprint Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Fingerprint Sensors Production

3.5.1 Europe Fingerprint Sensors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Fingerprint Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Fingerprint Sensors Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Fingerprint Sensors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Fingerprint Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Fingerprint Sensors Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Fingerprint Sensors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Fingerprint Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Fingerprint Sensors Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Fingerprint Sensors Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Fingerprint Sensors Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Fingerprint Sensors Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Fingerprint Sensors Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Fingerprint Sensors Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Fingerprint Sensors Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Fingerprint Sensors Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Fingerprint Sensors Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Fingerprint Sensors Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Fingerprint Sensors Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Fingerprint Sensors Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Fingerprint Sensors Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Fingerprint Sensors Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fingerprint Sensors Business

7.1 Apple

7.1.1 Apple Fingerprint Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Fingerprint Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Apple Fingerprint Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Synaptics

7.2.1 Synaptics Fingerprint Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Fingerprint Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Synaptics Fingerprint Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Fingerprint Cards

7.3.1 Fingerprint Cards Fingerprint Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Fingerprint Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Fingerprint Cards Fingerprint Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 NEC

7.4.1 NEC Fingerprint Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Fingerprint Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 NEC Fingerprint Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Precise Biometrics

7.5.1 Precise Biometrics Fingerprint Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Fingerprint Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Precise Biometrics Fingerprint Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 IDEMIA

7.6.1 IDEMIA Fingerprint Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Fingerprint Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 IDEMIA Fingerprint Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 NEXT Biometrics

7.7.1 NEXT Biometrics Fingerprint Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Fingerprint Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 NEXT Biometrics Fingerprint Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Anviz Europe

7.8.1 Anviz Europe Fingerprint Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Fingerprint Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Anviz Europe Fingerprint Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 IDEX

7.9.1 IDEX Fingerprint Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Fingerprint Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 IDEX Fingerprint Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Gemalto

7.10.1 Gemalto Fingerprint Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Fingerprint Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Gemalto Fingerprint Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Fingerprint Sensors Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Fingerprint Sensors Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fingerprint Sensors

8.4 Fingerprint Sensors Industrial Chain Analysis

