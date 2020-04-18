Fire Protection Systems Market 2019 Industry Trends and Forecast 2026 by Global QYResearch

The new research from Global QYResearch on Fire Protection Systems Market Demands Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.



Fire Protection is the study of alleviating the unwanted effects of fire and its potentially destructive hazards. The design of buildings and infrastructures, provision of isolating fires, firewalls and doors, use of fire resistant materials in construction, fire detectors, fire alarms, and automatic fire sprinklers are all a part of fire protection system. Moreover, fire protection is an everyday action. The fire regulations must be implemented in factories, public places, transportation and living areas. Some examples of fire protection systems are post indicator alarms, tamper switches, water flow alarms and evacuation alarms are examples of fire protection systems. Fire extinguishers carry high weightage in fire protection systems.

North America is leading the global fire protection systems market due to an influx of investments in the oil and gas sector. The global Fire Protection Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fire Protection Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fire Protection Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

United Technologies

Tyco

London Security

Johnson Controls

Bosch

Honeywell

Gentex

VT MAK

Hochiki

Halma Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Detection Systems

Alarm Systems

Suppression Systems

Others Segment by Application

BFSI

Hospitality & Travel

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing

Retail

Mining and Oil & gas

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Fire Protection Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fire Protection Systems

1.2 Fire Protection Systems Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Fire Protection Systems Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Detection Systems

1.2.3 Alarm Systems

1.2.4 Suppression Systems

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Fire Protection Systems Segment by Application

1.3.1 Fire Protection Systems Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Hospitality & Travel

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Transportation & Logistics

1.3.6 Manufacturing

1.3.7 Retail

1.3.8 Mining and Oil & gas

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Fire Protection Systems Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Fire Protection Systems Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Fire Protection Systems Market Size

1.5.1 Global Fire Protection Systems Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Fire Protection Systems Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Fire Protection Systems Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fire Protection Systems Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Fire Protection Systems Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Fire Protection Systems Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Fire Protection Systems Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Fire Protection Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Fire Protection Systems Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Fire Protection Systems Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Fire Protection Systems Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Fire Protection Systems Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Fire Protection Systems Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Fire Protection Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Fire Protection Systems Production

3.4.1 North America Fire Protection Systems Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Fire Protection Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Fire Protection Systems Production

3.5.1 Europe Fire Protection Systems Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Fire Protection Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Fire Protection Systems Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Fire Protection Systems Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Fire Protection Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Fire Protection Systems Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Fire Protection Systems Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Fire Protection Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Fire Protection Systems Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Fire Protection Systems Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Fire Protection Systems Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Fire Protection Systems Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Fire Protection Systems Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Fire Protection Systems Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Fire Protection Systems Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Fire Protection Systems Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Fire Protection Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Fire Protection Systems Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Fire Protection Systems Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Fire Protection Systems Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Fire Protection Systems Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Fire Protection Systems Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fire Protection Systems Business

7.1 United Technologies

7.1.1 United Technologies Fire Protection Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Fire Protection Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 United Technologies Fire Protection Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Tyco

7.2.1 Tyco Fire Protection Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Fire Protection Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Tyco Fire Protection Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 London Security

7.3.1 London Security Fire Protection Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Fire Protection Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 London Security Fire Protection Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Johnson Controls

7.4.1 Johnson Controls Fire Protection Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Fire Protection Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Johnson Controls Fire Protection Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Bosch

7.5.1 Bosch Fire Protection Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Fire Protection Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Bosch Fire Protection Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Honeywell

7.6.1 Honeywell Fire Protection Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Fire Protection Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Honeywell Fire Protection Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Gentex

7.7.1 Gentex Fire Protection Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Fire Protection Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Gentex Fire Protection Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 VT MAK

7.8.1 VT MAK Fire Protection Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Fire Protection Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 VT MAK Fire Protection Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Hochiki

7.9.1 Hochiki Fire Protection Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Fire Protection Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Hochiki Fire Protection Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Halma

7.10.1 Halma Fire Protection Systems Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Fire Protection Systems Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Halma Fire Protection Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Fire Protection Systems Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Fire Protection Systems Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fire Protection Systems

8.4 Fire Protection Systems Industrial Chain Analysis

