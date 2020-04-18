Flip Chip Technology Market By Application, Product Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Flip Chip Technology market Outlook Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

In the development of packaging of electronics, the main aim is to lower cost, increase the packaging density, and improve the performance by maintaining or improving the reliability of the circuits. The concept of the flip-chip process where the semiconductor chip is assembled face down onto the circuit board is ideal for size considerations because there is no extra area needed for contacting on the sides of the component. The performance in high-frequency applications is superior to other interconnection methods because the length of the connection path is minimized. Flip chip bumping is a vital step in the process. The bump provides the necessary electrical connection between the die and the substrate, provides thermal conduction through the two materials, acts as a spacer to prevent electrical shorts and provides mechanical support.

The APAC held a large share of the overall flip chip technology market in 2017. The global Flip Chip Technology market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Flip Chip Technology volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Flip Chip Technology market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Samsung

Intel

Global Foundries

UMC

ASE

Amkor

STATS ChipPAC

Powertech

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

FC BGA

FC PGA

FC LGA

FC QFN

FC SiP

FC CSP Segment by Application

Consumer electronics

Telecommunication

Automotive

Industrial sector

Medical devices

Smart technologies

Military & aerospace

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Flip Chip Technology Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Flip Chip Technology

1.2 Flip Chip Technology Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Flip Chip Technology Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 FC BGA

1.2.3 FC PGA

1.2.4 FC LGA

1.2.5 FC QFN

1.2.6 FC SiP

1.2.7 FC CSP

1.3 Flip Chip Technology Segment by Application

1.3.1 Flip Chip Technology Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Consumer electronics

1.3.3 Telecommunication

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Industrial sector

1.3.6 Medical devices

1.3.7 Smart technologies

1.3.8 Military & aerospace

1.4 Global Flip Chip Technology Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Flip Chip Technology Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Flip Chip Technology Market Size

1.5.1 Global Flip Chip Technology Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Flip Chip Technology Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Flip Chip Technology Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Flip Chip Technology Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Flip Chip Technology Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Flip Chip Technology Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Flip Chip Technology Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Flip Chip Technology Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Flip Chip Technology Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Flip Chip Technology Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Flip Chip Technology Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Flip Chip Technology Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Flip Chip Technology Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Flip Chip Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Flip Chip Technology Production

3.4.1 North America Flip Chip Technology Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Flip Chip Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Flip Chip Technology Production

3.5.1 Europe Flip Chip Technology Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Flip Chip Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Flip Chip Technology Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Flip Chip Technology Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Flip Chip Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Flip Chip Technology Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Flip Chip Technology Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Flip Chip Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Flip Chip Technology Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Flip Chip Technology Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Flip Chip Technology Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Flip Chip Technology Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Flip Chip Technology Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Flip Chip Technology Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Flip Chip Technology Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Flip Chip Technology Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Flip Chip Technology Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Flip Chip Technology Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Flip Chip Technology Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Flip Chip Technology Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Flip Chip Technology Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Flip Chip Technology Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Flip Chip Technology Business

7.1 Samsung

7.1.1 Samsung Flip Chip Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Flip Chip Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Samsung Flip Chip Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Intel

7.2.1 Intel Flip Chip Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Flip Chip Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Intel Flip Chip Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Global Foundries

7.3.1 Global Foundries Flip Chip Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Flip Chip Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Global Foundries Flip Chip Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 UMC

7.4.1 UMC Flip Chip Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Flip Chip Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 UMC Flip Chip Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 ASE

7.5.1 ASE Flip Chip Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Flip Chip Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 ASE Flip Chip Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Amkor

7.6.1 Amkor Flip Chip Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Flip Chip Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Amkor Flip Chip Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 STATS ChipPAC

7.7.1 STATS ChipPAC Flip Chip Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Flip Chip Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 STATS ChipPAC Flip Chip Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Powertech

7.8.1 Powertech Flip Chip Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Flip Chip Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Powertech Flip Chip Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 STMicroelectronics

7.9.1 STMicroelectronics Flip Chip Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Flip Chip Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 STMicroelectronics Flip Chip Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Texas Instruments

7.10.1 Texas Instruments Flip Chip Technology Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Flip Chip Technology Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Texas Instruments Flip Chip Technology Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Flip Chip Technology Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Flip Chip Technology Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Flip Chip Technology

8.4 Flip Chip Technology Industrial Chain Analysis

