FPGA Market By Application, Product Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026

The key driving factor for the growth of the FPGA market is the growing demand for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), the growth of IoT, and reduction in time-to-market.

Flash technology expected to dominate the FPGA market during the forecast period. The global FPGA market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on FPGA volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall FPGA market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

INTEL

MICROSEMI

LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR

QUICKLOGIC

GLOBALFOUNDRIES

MICROCHIP

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS

CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR

ACHRONIX

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

SRAM

Antifuse

Flash Segment by Application

Communication

Car

Aerospace

Defense

Medical

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 FPGA Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of FPGA

1.2 FPGA Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global FPGA Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 SRAM

1.2.3 Antifuse

1.2.4 Flash

1.3 FPGA Segment by Application

1.3.1 FPGA Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Communication

1.3.3 Car

1.3.4 Aerospace

1.3.5 Defense

1.3.6 Medical

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global FPGA Market by Region

1.4.1 Global FPGA Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global FPGA Market Size

1.5.1 Global FPGA Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global FPGA Production (2014-2025)

2 Global FPGA Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global FPGA Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global FPGA Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global FPGA Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers FPGA Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 FPGA Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 FPGA Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 FPGA Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global FPGA Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global FPGA Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global FPGA Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America FPGA Production

3.4.1 North America FPGA Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe FPGA Production

3.5.1 Europe FPGA Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China FPGA Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China FPGA Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan FPGA Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan FPGA Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global FPGA Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global FPGA Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America FPGA Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe FPGA Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China FPGA Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan FPGA Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global FPGA Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global FPGA Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global FPGA Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global FPGA Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global FPGA Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global FPGA Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global FPGA Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global FPGA Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in FPGA Business

7.1 INTEL

7.1.1 INTEL FPGA Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 FPGA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 INTEL FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 MICROSEMI

7.2.1 MICROSEMI FPGA Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 FPGA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 MICROSEMI FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR

7.3.1 LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR FPGA Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 FPGA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 QUICKLOGIC

7.4.1 QUICKLOGIC FPGA Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 FPGA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 QUICKLOGIC FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 GLOBALFOUNDRIES

7.5.1 GLOBALFOUNDRIES FPGA Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 FPGA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 GLOBALFOUNDRIES FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 MICROCHIP

7.6.1 MICROCHIP FPGA Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 FPGA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 MICROCHIP FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 UNITED MICROELECTRONICS

7.7.1 UNITED MICROELECTRONICS FPGA Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 FPGA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 UNITED MICROELECTRONICS FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR

7.8.1 CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR FPGA Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 FPGA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 ACHRONIX

7.9.1 ACHRONIX FPGA Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 FPGA Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 ACHRONIX FPGA Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 FPGA Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 FPGA Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of FPGA

8.4 FPGA Industrial Chain Analysis

