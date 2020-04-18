Full Body Scanner Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Full Body Scanner Market (by technology (image processing and modeling and 3d body scanners) and application (transport and infrastructure)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Full Body Scanner. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Full Body Scanner cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Full Body Scanner growth factors.

The forecast Full Body Scanner Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Full Body Scanner on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global full body scanner market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Full body scanner is a device that detects objects including weapons, explosives, and drugs that could be hidden under the clothing of the person’s body for security screening purpose. The technology used in the scanner is a millimeter wave technology that is mainly responsible to see through the body. The technology is safe and effective as it consists of alternate wavelength image of the person’s naked body. As the new images are universal and are immediately and permanently deleted after they are viewed there are no longer privacy concerns.

The increasing need for aviation and railway security from terrorist activities drives the full body scanner market. Additionally, increasing incidence of drug marketing across the world has made the use of scanners compulsory thereby fuelling the growth of the body scanners market. However, privacy issues and cyber threats among passengers are anticipated to restrain the growth of the full body scanner market over the forecast period. Furthermore, technological advancements and infrastructural developments in countries such as India and China are creating several growth opportunities for the key players in the full body scanner market over the years to come.

Among the geographies, North America dominated the full body scanner market. As North America, being the most technologically advanced the need for providing more security is anticipated to lead the global full body scanners market during the forecast period. Moreover, Adoption of such devices is increasing at airports and train stations across the globe mainly due to the increasing threat of terrorism, and for aviation security. Moreover, in the U.S., a bill called the S.A.F.E.R. A.I.R. Act has been passed, that makes full-body scanners mandatory in airports. This will again boost the full body scanner market in the years to come. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the emerging market owing to the increasing terrorist threat and security concerns in this region. Moreover, the growth in Europe is mainly driven by regulatory mandate of installing at least one full body scanner in each airport.

Market Segmentation by Technology and Application

The report on global full body scanner market covers segments such as technology and application. On the basis of technology the global full body scanner market is categorized into image processing and modeling and 3d body scanners. On the basis of application, the global full body scanner market is categorized into transport and infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global full body scanner market such as, Braun and Company Ltd, Millivision Technologies, Nuctech Co Ltd., Westminster International Ltd., OD Security, Iscon Imaging, Inc., Adani Systems, Inc., Rapiscan Systems Limited, L-3 Technologies, Inc. and Smith Group PLC.

