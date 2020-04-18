Functional Proteins Market Opportunities 2025 – Abbott Nutrition, Real Dairy Australia Pty Ltd, Cargill, Inc., Hilmar Ingredients, Gelita AG, Axiom Foods, Inc., Beneo GmbH, Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH, Devansoy Inc. Among Others
Global Functional Proteins Market is expected to reach USD 6.35 billion by 2025, from USD 4.19 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.
Around 86.0% of all health care spending in 2010 was for people with one or more chronic medical conditions. Moreover, cardiovascular diseases (CVD) continue to be the main cause of mortality representing about 30% of all deaths worldwide. According to World Health Organization’s global status report, due to chronic diseases, around 57.0 million global deaths occurred in 2008, 36.0 million or 63%, were due to NCDs, cardiovascular diseases, cancers, diabetes and chronic respiratory diseases.
Get Sample PDF of Report at http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-functional-proteins-market
Global Functional Proteins Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of functional proteins market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Global Functional Proteins Market,
- By Type (Hydrolysates, Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein Isolates, Casein & Caseinates, Soy Protein, Others),
- By Application (Functional Foods, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Nutrition),
- By Source (Animal, Plant) By Form (Dry, Liquid),
- By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Major Competitors:
- Kerry Group PLC,
- Glanbia PLC,
- Arla Foods,
- Fonterra Co-Operative Group,
- Koninkijke DSM N.V.,
- Archer Daniel Midland Company,
- Frieslandcampina,
- Saputo Ingredients,
- APC Inc.,
- AMCO Proteins,
- Abbott Nutrition,
- Real Dairy Australia Pty Ltd,
- Cargill Inc.,
- Hilmar Ingredients,
- Gelita AG,
- Axiom Foods Inc.,
- Beneo GmbH,
- Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH,
- Devansoy Inc.,
- World Food Processing,
- Milk Specialties Global,
- Havero Hoogwegt,
- Barentz,
- Armor Proteines,
- Carbery Group among others.
Get Instant Discount |Contact us at http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-functional-proteins-market
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Increasing consumption of functional proteins by various end-user
- Technological advancement in the functional proteins
- Increasing cases of chronic diseases
- Increasing consumers awareness toward a healthy diet
- Regulations for animal proteins
- Stringent formulation
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- Global, By Component
- Product Type
- Delivery
- Industry Type
- Geography
10.1. Overview
10.2. North America
10.3. Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.5. South America
10.6. Middle East & Africa
- Company Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Related Reports
Request for Detailed TOC at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-functional-proteins-market
About Data Bridge Market Research:
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
Tel: +1-888-387-281
Email: [email protected]