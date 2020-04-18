Future of Global Commercial UAV Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

We have produced a new premium report Commercial UAV Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Commercial UAV. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Commercial UAV Market by product (nano UAV, hybrid UAV, fixed wing UAV, rotary blade UAV), application (agriculture, media, entertainment, government, energy sector, retail) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Commercial UAV Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Commercial UAV Market are BAE Systems PLC, General Atomics, Challis Heliplane UAV Inc., Aurora Flight, AeroVironment Inc., Draganflyer, Denel Dynamics, General Dynamics Corporation, DJI Innovations, and Elbit Systems Ltd.

Increasing demand of commercial unmanned Arial vehicle in agriculture and aerial photography is expected to grow over the upcoming years

Unmanned Arial vehicle is also known as drone, it is an aircraft without a human pilot. This technology is used in several industries such as Architecture and Construction, Media & Entertainment, Energy, Oil & Gas, Pipeline, Mining, Agriculture. Furthermore, the increasing demand of commercial drones in the precision agriculture, aerial photography, survey mapping, surveillance and demand of human-less inspection is expected to fuel the growth of commercial UAV market. However, the social issues such as privacy issues and nuisance concerns may hinder the growth of commercial unmanned UAV market. Increasing use of commercial UAV in the various government department sectors such as police investigation, security, surveillance and traffic management will further create growth opportunities for the unmanned UAV market.

Among the geographies, the North America has the dominant market share among the other region. The U.S accounted for the highest region owing to the rising usages of commercial UAV mainly for agriculture activities and also in various end-use industries. Furthermore, the Asia pacific has the more opportunities in this market and thus is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR.

Segments Covered

The report on global commercial UAV market covers segments such as product, and application. The product segments include nano UAV, hybrid UAV, fixed wing UAV, and rotary blade UAV. On the basis of application the global commercial UAV market is categorized into agriculture, media and entertainment, government, energy sector, and retail.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global commercial UAV market such as, BAE Systems PLC, General Atomics, Challis Heliplane UAV Inc., Aurora Flight, AeroVironment Inc., Draganflyer, Denel Dynamics, General Dynamics Corporation, DJI Innovations, and Elbit Systems Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global commercial UAV market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of commercial UAV market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the commercial UAV market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the commercial UAV market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.