Global Education Data Security Market Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2025

Global Education Data Security Market: Snapshot

Today, data security has emerged as one of the key challenges that the education sector is grappling with. The confidentiality associated with student and staff information makes schools and other educational institutions susceptible to data breaches. Data security is extremely crucial for the education sector to prevent unauthorized access to student, staff, or parent related sensitive data. The data if compromised can cause damage to reputation and may also lead to legal action.

In several countries across the world, educational institutions that handle sensitive personal information are bound by law to safeguard this data. Data that is stored on electronic media within educational institutions is required to be kept secure, encrypted, and logged in to closely monitor data loss or data theft. In the event of failure to impose encryption that leads to theft or loss of data, educational institutions may be subject to enforcement action followed by hefty fines. In addition, educational institutions need to be particularly vigilant with respect to portable devices such as external hard drives and USB flash drives and policies pertaining to the use of these devices need to be clearly laid out.

The increasing need for data security to prevent data breaches from portable devices is likely to fuel the growth of education data security market. Most education institutions are adopting portable technologies to enhance data security and to empower the students and faculty with smart learning technologies. Several organizations offer data security systems that help students and faculty experience secured usage. For instance, the Enterprise Mobility Suite from Symantec offers a wide ranging approach for data security needs of educational institutions.

Education data security is one of the emerging concerns of the education industry. Rise in the need for data security for protection of portable devices and mobiles is likely to fuel the growth of the education data security system market over the forecast period. Most schools and institutions are adopting portable technologies in order to decrease their operational costs and empower the faculty and students with smart learning technologies. Portable devices are significantly dependent on cloud services and the network service that is one of the crucial factors for the education data security market. Privacy related issues pertaining to advertising, e-commerce, and employment undertakings in financial sectors, healthcare, and education is expected to drive the growth of the education data security market in the near future. Data security systems such as Enterprise Mobility suite through Symantec offer huge scope of technologies and other security possibilities to the institution campuses. These data security tools help faculty and the students to experience secured usage, ensuring no interruption of unauthorized applications, device, and data layers. Wide ranging approaches to security is one of the emerging trends that is expected to drive the growth of the education data security market over the forecast period. The need for cyber security systems has led to rapid adoption in institutions to protect business from external threats. Cyber security facilitates network infrastructure, payment environment, data encryption, and real time monitoring and protection from security threats. Implementation of education data security involves huge infrastructural and maintenance costs that are expected to propel the demand for education data security over the forecast period. Development of cloud infrastructure is likely to create more opportunity of growth for the education data security market.

The education data security systems market has been segmented into deployment methods and end-user. By deployment methods, the market has been segregated into cloud and on-premises. On-premises segment held majority of the market share for education data security in 2016 and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. Benefits of developing security systems for institutions and personalized security solutions are likely to drive the growth of this segment in the coming years. Adoption of software based solutions and new and innovative security tools are expected to drive the growth of new and improved tools. By end-user, the education data security market has been segmented into K-12 schools and institutions. Institutions segment is expected to dominate the education data security market owing to the rise in need for on-premises solutions to access and secure data.

Geographically, the education data security market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America held the dominant market share in 2016 and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. Stringent government laws against cybercrimes and cyber fraud is expected to drive the growth of the education data security market over the forecast period. Presence of numerous data security solution vendors is one of the key factors of growth of the education data security market in this region. The U.S. is likely to occupy majority of the market share for education data security in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the most attractive market for education data security owing to the rise in awareness regarding education data security solutions, which is likely to drive the growth of the market in this region. Rise in the adoption of data security tools along with developed software solutions is expected to fuel the growth of the education data security market in Asia-Pacific.

Key players in the education data security market are Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Citrix Systems, Intel Security, Trend Micro, Intel Security, SonicWall, Sophos, Vormetric, Panda Security, and Fortinet among others.

