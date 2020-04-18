Global Human Growth Hormone Market Report 2024: Market Segments, Size,Trend and Market Projections for Upcoming Years

We have produced a new premium report Human Growth Hormone Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Human Growth Hormone. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Human Growth Hormone Market by route of administration (oral, intramuscular, intravenous and subcutaneous), distribution channel (online pharmacy, retail pharmacy and hospital pharmacy) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encourage the expansion of the Human Growth Hormone Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Human Growth Hormone Market are Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Anhui Anke Biotechnology (Group) Co., Ltd, Ipsen S.A, Roche Holdings, Inc., Merck KGaA, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Biopartners GmbH and GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

The report also identifies the drivers and restraints that affect the Human Growth Hormone market over the period of 2018 to 2024.

Technological Advancements

At the chemical level, all DNA’s are the same whether it is taken from microscopic bacteria or a blue whale. As a result, DNA from different species can cut and pasted together resulting in recombinant DNA. However, technological advancements in recombinant DNA technology as a recombinant form of human growth hormone (rhGH) is the recent trend in the global human growth hormone market which will be anticipated to further drive the global market over the forecast period.

Rising incidences of growth hormone deficiency

The primary factor responsible for the growth of human growth hormone market is rising incidences of growth hormone deficiency; these deficiencies are treated by injecting the growth hormone injections. Moreover, innovations in research and development of long acting drugs; increasing incidences of cancer and HIV/AIDS and rising expenditure on healthcare are some of the factors responsible to drive the human growth hormone market over the forecast period.

North America region is the largest consumer among the geographies followed by Europe while APAC to grow at a highest CAGR

The global Human Growth Hormone market has been dominated by the North America region over the historic period 2015-16 followed by Europe. Presence of key players in the region and affordability of medicine as well as commercialization of GH by U.S.FDA is the key factor responsible for the growth North America human growth hormone market. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a highest CAGR over the period of 2018 to 2024. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditures and high incidences of growth hormone deficiency disorders as well as rising demand of growth hormone drugs in emerging countries such as China, and India are anticipated to boost the market for Human Growth Hormone.

The companies covered in the report include Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Anhui Anke Biotechnology (Group) Co., Ltd, Ipsen S.A, Roche Holdings, Inc., Merck KGaA, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Biopartners GmbH and GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

