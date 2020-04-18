Global OPGW Cable Market Report 2024: Market Segments, Size,Trend and Market Projections for Upcoming Years

Our latest research report entitled OPGW Cable Market (by applications (below 220 KV, 200-500 KV and above 500 KV), type (layer stranding structure and loose tube structure)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of OPGW Cable. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure OPGW Cable cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential OPGW Cable growth factors.

The forecast OPGW Cable Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, OPGW Cable on the global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global OPGW cable market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

OPGW stands for optical ground wire that is used in overhead power lines. It is mainly designed to replace traditional static shield earth wires on overhead transmission lines with the added benefit of containing optical fibers that can be also used for telecommunications purposes. Such cable combines the functions of grounding and communication. It also serves to protect the high voltage phase wire on the tower from lightning strikes. It also acts as a medium for real-time monitoring and security of the transmission system over which it is installed doubling up for SCADA controls and network. Typically, OPGW cables contain single-mode optical fibers with low transmission loss that allows long-distance transmission at high speeds. In the peak year of 2000, around 60,000 km of OPGW was installed worldwide.

Rising demand for electricity to meet the increasing utilities of electricity drives the growth of the OPGW market. Moreover, increasing the transmission and distribution channel along with up gradation of the existing wire with static shield earth wires boosts the growth of the optical ground wire cable market. However, the high cost of installation are likely to restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, widespread utilities for the adoption of OPGW cables by the electric utility companies are anticipated to positively affect the growth of the OPGW market. On the other hand, growing demand for high-speed internet, especially in the growing economies, are driving the demand for OPGW cables. The development of smart energy management systems is the need of the hour and is aimed at improving the escalating demands from today’s power infrastructures. For instance, in April 2018, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in India announced plans to increase the minimum speed requirement for internet services to be classified as broadband to 2 Mbps from the previous 512 Kbps, in the wake of the growing high-speed internet demand.

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region for the OPGW market followed by North America. The growth in the Asia Pacific market is due to the increasing demand for electricity from the countries such as India and China. Electricity is one of the fastest growing forces for the end use of energy. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), about two-thirds of the energy growth comes from countries in Asia such as India and China.

Market Segmentation by Applications and Type

The report on global OPGW cable market covers segments such as, applications and type. On the basis of applications the global OPGW cable market is categorized into below 220 KV, 200-500 KV and above 500 KV. On the basis of type the global OPGW cable market is categorized into layer stranding structure and loose tube structure.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global OPGW cable market such as, Prysmian Group, Fujikura Group, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.,, Sterlite Technologies Limited, ZTT International, Tratos, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. and AFL .

