Global Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Market Research Report – Forecast to 2024

Panties in American English (typically called knickers in British English) are a form of underwear usually worn by women for Cross-dressing or for other reasons. Most of period panties provide leak-proof protection; some can actually be worn instead of a pad or tampon.

Scope of the Report:

As of last year, China was home to the world’s largest feminine hygiene population of women ages 12-50 at 388,623,200 accounting for about 19% or one in five women in this category worldwide. This population, however, is expected to decline by 15% by 2030 due to China’s aging population and relatively low birth rate and is projected to be surpassed by India. The U.S. and Mexico will see modest growth in their populations in this group at 7% and 9% respectively while Europe will see a decline of 9%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36.6% in 2017. Following Asia Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of about 33%.

Average industry gross margin is about 60%, that is to say, Period Panties Project is a good investment choice. However, disadvantage factors and threat such as high price in Period Panties Industry should be considered.

The worldwide market for Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 29.4% over the next five years, will reach 370 million US$ in 2024, from 79 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

THINX Inc

PantyProp

Knixwear

Lunapads International

Modibodi

Period Panteez

Anigan

Uucare

DEAR KATE

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Women (25-50)

Girls (15-24)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail Outlets

Online Shop

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear), with sales, revenue, and price of Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear), for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

