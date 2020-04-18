Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market Expand Their Businesses with New Investments in 2019 and Coming Future

The Latest Research Report “Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Imaging in the shortwave infrared (SWIR) comprises a wavelength band ranging from 0.9um to 2.5um has attracted much attention in recent years due to its new applications. Shortwave infrared cameras are standalone device used to detect radiation which is invisible to the human eye. Advancements in SWIR sensors is one of the primary drivers for growing interest in areas like conventional surveillance imaging and advancements in hyper spectral imaging application. Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) waveband has some unique qualities that make it a useful band for sensing. For imaging application, the Shortwave infrared (SWIR) can uniquely work in the dark as an infrared sensors even though the signal is reflected off the subject. For instance, Lumigon introduces a T3 smartphone that comes with a vision camera with dual IR flash that helps a person to see in complete darkness.

One of the driving factor of shortwave infrared is that it can detect objects in low-light and complete darkness. This feature makes it suitable for its usage in military and surveillance, among others. Additionally, shortwave infrared has an added benefit of low power consumption and can be used to measure temperature; therefore, it can be also used for fire detection. The price of SWIR cameras are comparatively higher than other alternative technologies available. This is expected to hamper the market during the forecast period. However, there are a number of key players focused on reducing the cost of shortwave infrared cameras through various modifications such as decreasing power consumption, size, packaging costs, and innovating detector technology.

The shortwave infrared (SWIR) market has been segmented based on scanning type, technology, material, end-user, and region. In terms of scanning type, the market has been bifurcated into area scan and line scan. Based on technology, the shortwave infrared (SWIR) market has been segmented into cooled and uncooled SWIR cameras. The uncooled SWIR market is expected hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the rise in popularity due to their low-cost. In terms of material, the shortwave infrared (SWIR) market has been segmented into indium gallium arsenide, indium antimonide, lead sulfide, mercury cadmium telluride, and others. The indium gallium arsenide material segment is expected to expand significantly, since SWIR detectors are made from indium gallium arsenide, which can operate efficiently at room temperature and do not require cooling. Based on end-user, the market is classified into commercial, scientific research, medical, industrial, military & defense, and others. The industrial segment is expected to hold the largest market share for the shortwave infrared (SWIR) market due to the increase in usage across various applications like thermography, semiconductor inspection, and solar cell inspection.

In terms of geography, the shortwave infrared (SWIR) market in North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Use of SWIR for industrial, commercial, military, and defense purposes are some of the major reason contributing to the region holding the largest market share. Moreover, the region is also experiencing a rise in the demand for shortwave infrared cameras for scientific research. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the shortwave infrared (SWIR) market due to high industrial growth and high infrastructure development in countries such as Taiwan and China. The market in developing regions such as Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America are also expected to expand during the forecast period.

Major players operating in the shortwave infrared (SWIR) market are FLIR Systems (the U.S.), Sensors Unlimited (the U.S.), New Imaging Technologies (France), Xenics (Belgium), Allied Vision Technologies (Germany), Photon etc. (Canada), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Raptor Photonics (the U.K.), Sofradir Group (France), and Princeton Instruments (the US).

