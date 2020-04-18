Global Viscose Filament Yarns Market 2019 – Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fiber, Yibin Grace Group, Swan Fiber

MarketReports.us has added a new research report to its repository, titled, “Global Viscose Filament Yarns Market 2019 Industry Research Report”. The report assesses the figures of the global Viscose Filament Yarns market and presents reliable forecasts as to the market’s growth prospects over the coming years.

The historical development trajectory of the global Viscose Filament Yarns market up to 2018 is examined in the report, lending solid factual support to the analysis and estimations presented in the report. The geographical and competitive dynamics of the global Viscose Filament Yarns market are also presented in the report, helping deliver a comprehensive picture of the market.

According to the report, the global Viscose Filament Yarns market is expected to rise to US$ xx mn by 2025, exhibiting a robust xx % CAGR from 2018 to 2025. The market was valued at US$ xx mn in 2018.

The list of key players in the global Viscose Filament Yarns market currently includes –

Xinxiang Bailu Chemical Fiber

Yibin Grace Group

Swan Fiber

Jilin Chemical Fiber

Nanjing Chemical Fiber

Indian rayon

Century rayon

Hubei Golden Ring

ENKA

Glanzstoff Industries

CHTC Helon

Zhonghui Fiber

Dandong Chemical Fiber

Kesoram Rayon

Jiu Jiang Jin Yuan

Hunan Heli Fiber

Sniace Group

Rahul rayon

Abirami textiles

Threefold Export Combines

The research report provides a segmented analysis of the global Viscose Filament Yarns market based on the categories of type and applications.

Based on types, the market can be divided into-

Ordinary Viscose Fiber

Polynosic

Viscose Rayon

Viscose Strong Silk

Based on applications, the global Viscose Filament Yarns market can be segmented into –

Over Coating

Fancy Suiting

Bedding Article

Tyre Fabrics

Others

Apart from these, the report also provides a regionally segmented outlook of the global Viscose Filament Yarns market, with the key regions of China, Japan, North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and India in focus.

