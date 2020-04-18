GPS Tracking Device Market By Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecast 2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on GPS Tracking Device Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

GPS Tracking Device uses GPS satellite positioning terminals to accurately locate, track, monitor and prevent theft.

Transportation & logistics to hold the largest share of the overall GPS tracking device market. The global GPS Tracking Device market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on GPS Tracking Device volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall GPS Tracking Device market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Calamp

Sierra Wireless

Orbocomm

Queclink Wireless Solutions

Shenzhen Concox Information Technology

Laird

Tomtom International

Meitrack

Teltonika Uab

Atrack Technology

Trackimo

Geotab Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Satellite

Cellular Segment by Application

Transportation & Logistics

Metals & Mining

Construction

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 GPS Tracking Device Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of GPS Tracking Device

1.2 GPS Tracking Device Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global GPS Tracking Device Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Satellite

1.2.3 Cellular

1.3 GPS Tracking Device Segment by Application

1.3.1 GPS Tracking Device Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Transportation & Logistics

1.3.3 Metals & Mining

1.3.4 Construction

1.4 Global GPS Tracking Device Market by Region

1.4.1 Global GPS Tracking Device Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global GPS Tracking Device Market Size

1.5.1 Global GPS Tracking Device Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global GPS Tracking Device Production (2014-2025)

2 Global GPS Tracking Device Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global GPS Tracking Device Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global GPS Tracking Device Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global GPS Tracking Device Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers GPS Tracking Device Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 GPS Tracking Device Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 GPS Tracking Device Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 GPS Tracking Device Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global GPS Tracking Device Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global GPS Tracking Device Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global GPS Tracking Device Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global GPS Tracking Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America GPS Tracking Device Production

3.4.1 North America GPS Tracking Device Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America GPS Tracking Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe GPS Tracking Device Production

3.5.1 Europe GPS Tracking Device Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe GPS Tracking Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China GPS Tracking Device Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China GPS Tracking Device Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China GPS Tracking Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan GPS Tracking Device Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan GPS Tracking Device Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan GPS Tracking Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global GPS Tracking Device Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global GPS Tracking Device Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America GPS Tracking Device Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe GPS Tracking Device Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China GPS Tracking Device Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan GPS Tracking Device Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global GPS Tracking Device Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global GPS Tracking Device Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global GPS Tracking Device Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global GPS Tracking Device Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global GPS Tracking Device Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global GPS Tracking Device Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global GPS Tracking Device Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global GPS Tracking Device Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in GPS Tracking Device Business

7.1 Calamp

7.1.1 Calamp GPS Tracking Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 GPS Tracking Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Calamp GPS Tracking Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Sierra Wireless

7.2.1 Sierra Wireless GPS Tracking Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 GPS Tracking Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Sierra Wireless GPS Tracking Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Orbocomm

7.3.1 Orbocomm GPS Tracking Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 GPS Tracking Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Orbocomm GPS Tracking Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Queclink Wireless Solutions

7.4.1 Queclink Wireless Solutions GPS Tracking Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 GPS Tracking Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Queclink Wireless Solutions GPS Tracking Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Shenzhen Concox Information Technology

7.5.1 Shenzhen Concox Information Technology GPS Tracking Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 GPS Tracking Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Shenzhen Concox Information Technology GPS Tracking Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Laird

7.6.1 Laird GPS Tracking Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 GPS Tracking Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Laird GPS Tracking Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Tomtom International

7.7.1 Tomtom International GPS Tracking Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 GPS Tracking Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Tomtom International GPS Tracking Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Meitrack

7.8.1 Meitrack GPS Tracking Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 GPS Tracking Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Meitrack GPS Tracking Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Teltonika Uab

7.9.1 Teltonika Uab GPS Tracking Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 GPS Tracking Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Teltonika Uab GPS Tracking Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Atrack Technology

7.10.1 Atrack Technology GPS Tracking Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 GPS Tracking Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Atrack Technology GPS Tracking Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Trackimo

7.12 Geotab

8 GPS Tracking Device Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 GPS Tracking Device Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of GPS Tracking Device

8.4 GPS Tracking Device Industrial Chain Analysis

