Grow Light Market 2018 Top Companies are Philips, General Electric Company, Osram Licht AG, Lumigrow Inc., Heliospectra Ab., Iwasaki Electric Co., Ltd., Illumitex Inc., Hortilux Schreder B.V., Sunlight Supply Inc, AeroFarms, Gavita International B.V.

Global Grow Light Market accounted for USD 2.65 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Philips,

General Electric Company,

Osram Licht AG,

Lumigrow Inc.,

Heliospectra Ab.,

Iwasaki Electric Co. Ltd.,

Illumitex Inc.,

Hortilux Schreder B.V.,

Sunlight Supply Inc,

AeroFarms,

Gavita International B.V.,

Advanced Lighting Technologies Inc.,

Hydrofarm,

IWASAKI ELECTRIC CO. LTD.

Increased demand and awareness about energy-efficient lighting

Growing demand for indoor farming practices

Increasing commercialization of grow lights in multiple verticals

High costs of energy-efficient grow lights

Customized lights for different crops

On the basis of spectrum

Partial Spectrum

Spectrum

On the basis of installation

New Installation

Retrofit Installation

On the basis of technology

High-Intensity Discharge

Fluorescent Lighting

LED

On the basis of geography, the global grow light market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

