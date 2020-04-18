H1N1 Vaccines Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

We have produced a new premium report H1N1 Vaccines Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of H1N1 Vaccines. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of H1N1 Vaccines Market by route of administration (intranasal vaccines, intradermal vaccines and intramuscular vaccines) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encourage the expansion of the H1N1 Vaccines Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global H1N1 Vaccines Market are Abbott, Baxter International, Sanofi, GSK, Pfizer, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Hualan Biological Engineering, Cipla, Merck and Sinovac Biotech.

The report also identifies the drivers and restraints that affect the H1N1 Vaccines market over the period of 2018 to 2024.

The emergence of Quadrivalent Vaccines

The emergence of Quadrivalent vaccines is one of the recent trends in the global H1N1 Vaccines market. Moreover, this trend is further anticipated to drive the global H1N1 Vaccines market over the forecast period. Furthermore, quadrivalent flu vaccines are designed to protect against four different flu viruses that are two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses.

Rising incidences of swine flu and growing geriatric population with medical conditions

Rising incidences of swine flu and growing geriatric population with medical conditions are the key factor responsible for the growth of global H1N1 Vaccines market. Moreover, rising incidences of swine flu is the key factor responsible for the increasing need for H1N1 vaccination worldwide. Furthermore, growing geriatric population with medical conditions such as respiratory and immune deficient disease are at high prone for acquiring H1N1 influenza.

North America region is the largest consumer among the geographies followed by Europe while APAC to grow at a highest CAGR

The global H1N1 Vaccines market has been dominated by the North America region over the historic period 2015-16 followed by Europe. Presence of developed research organizations is the prime factor responsible for the growth of H1N1 Vaccines market in this region. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a highest CAGR over the period of 2018 to 2024. Moreover, growing incidences swine flu, rising government initiatives and increasing awareness are anticipated to boost the market for H1N1 Vaccines.

The companies covered in the report include Abbott, Baxter International, Sanofi, GSK, Pfizer, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Hualan Biological Engineering, Cipla, Merck and Sinovac Biotech.

