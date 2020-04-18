Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Market 2019 Analysis By Technique, Components, End-User, Segments, and Applications Forecasts to 2024

A hardware security module (HSM) is a physical computing device that safeguards and manages digital keys for strong authentication and provides crypto processing. These modules traditionally come in the form of a plug-in card or an external device that attaches directly to a computer or network server.

Hardware Security Modules (HSM) are devices specifically built to create a tamper-resistant environment in which to perform cryptographic processes (e.g. encryption or digital signing) and to manage keys associated with those processes. HSMs often provide cryptographic acceleration that is measured in terms of operations. These devices are used to protect critical data processing activities associated with server based applications and can be used to strongly enforce security policies and access controls. These modules are physical devices that traditionally come in the form of a plug-in card or an external network connected appliance and are often validated against security standards such as FIPS.

Scope of the Report:

The Hardware Security Module industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. China，and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Gemalto have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to France, Gemalto has become as a global leader. In Germany, Utimaco leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Beijing，Guangzhou province.

Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region. There are international companies set up factories in China either, such as JN UNION. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into aim market.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 32%, followed by EU with 24%. China’s consumption market share of 14.5% with a quicker growing speed of CAGR 18%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

The worldwide market for Hardware Security Modules (HSM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.1% over the next five years, will reach 2020 million US$ in 2024, from 1080 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Hardware Security Modules (HSM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Gemalto

Atos SE

Westone

Thales

Ultra Electronics

Utimaco

JN UNION

JN TASS

Beijing Sansec Technology

Yubico

SWIFT

Micro Focus

Futurex

SPYRUS Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

General Purpose HSMs

Payment HSMs

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial and Manufacturing

Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Others

