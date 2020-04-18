Hardware Security Modules Market By Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Hardware Security Modules Market Development Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The growth of the market is driven by various factors such as the increase in data breaches and cyberattacks, mandates for HSM manufacturers to comply with internal and external privacy and data security regulations, and effective management of cryptographic keys.

The market for USB-based/portable HSM is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. The global Hardware Security Modules market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hardware Security Modules volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hardware Security Modules market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Gemalto

Thales E-Security

Utimaco

International Business Machines

Futurex

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

ATOS

Yubico

Ultra Electronics

Swift Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

LAN Based

PCle Based

USB Based Segment by Application

Government

Communication

Industrial

Energy

Retail

Health Care & Life Science

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Hardware Security Modules Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hardware Security Modules

1.2 Hardware Security Modules Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hardware Security Modules Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 LAN Based

1.2.3 PCle Based

1.2.4 USB Based

1.3 Hardware Security Modules Segment by Application

1.3.1 Hardware Security Modules Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Government

1.3.3 Communication

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Energy

1.3.6 Retail

1.3.7 Health Care & Life Science

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Global Hardware Security Modules Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Hardware Security Modules Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Hardware Security Modules Market Size

1.5.1 Global Hardware Security Modules Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Hardware Security Modules Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Hardware Security Modules Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hardware Security Modules Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Hardware Security Modules Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Hardware Security Modules Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Hardware Security Modules Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Hardware Security Modules Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hardware Security Modules Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Hardware Security Modules Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Hardware Security Modules Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Hardware Security Modules Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Hardware Security Modules Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Hardware Security Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Hardware Security Modules Production

3.4.1 North America Hardware Security Modules Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Hardware Security Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Hardware Security Modules Production

3.5.1 Europe Hardware Security Modules Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Hardware Security Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Hardware Security Modules Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Hardware Security Modules Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Hardware Security Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Hardware Security Modules Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Hardware Security Modules Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Hardware Security Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Hardware Security Modules Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Hardware Security Modules Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Hardware Security Modules Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Hardware Security Modules Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Hardware Security Modules Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Hardware Security Modules Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Hardware Security Modules Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Hardware Security Modules Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Hardware Security Modules Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Hardware Security Modules Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Hardware Security Modules Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Hardware Security Modules Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Hardware Security Modules Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Hardware Security Modules Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hardware Security Modules Business

7.1 Gemalto

7.1.1 Gemalto Hardware Security Modules Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Hardware Security Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Gemalto Hardware Security Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Thales E-Security

7.2.1 Thales E-Security Hardware Security Modules Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Hardware Security Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Thales E-Security Hardware Security Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Utimaco

7.3.1 Utimaco Hardware Security Modules Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Hardware Security Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Utimaco Hardware Security Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 International Business Machines

7.4.1 International Business Machines Hardware Security Modules Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Hardware Security Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 International Business Machines Hardware Security Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Futurex

7.5.1 Futurex Hardware Security Modules Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Hardware Security Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Futurex Hardware Security Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

7.6.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Hardware Security Modules Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Hardware Security Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Hardware Security Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 ATOS

7.7.1 ATOS Hardware Security Modules Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Hardware Security Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 ATOS Hardware Security Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Yubico

7.8.1 Yubico Hardware Security Modules Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Hardware Security Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Yubico Hardware Security Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Ultra Electronics

7.9.1 Ultra Electronics Hardware Security Modules Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Hardware Security Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Ultra Electronics Hardware Security Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Swift

7.10.1 Swift Hardware Security Modules Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Hardware Security Modules Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Swift Hardware Security Modules Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Hardware Security Modules Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Hardware Security Modules Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Hardware Security Modules

8.4 Hardware Security Modules Industrial Chain Analysis

