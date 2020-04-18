Healthcare 3D Printing Market Comprehensive Analysis with Key Players (Stratasys Ltd., Materialise, 3D Systems, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, ORGANOVO HOLDINGS, INC., Simbionix USA Corporation, Metamason Inc., Youbionic, Bio3D Technologies Pte Ltd, 3D Matters, Ekso Bionics)

Databridgemarketresearch.com adds Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market 2018 Comprehensive Analysis with Key Players like Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market – Forecast 2025” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of "Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization.

This report focuses on the Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare 3D Printing Market development in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Some of the Major Players Operating in the Healthcare 3D Printing Market:

Some of the major players operating in healthcare 3D printing market are ENVISIONTEC, INC., Stratasys Ltd., Materialise, 3D Systems, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, ORGANOVO HOLDINGS, INC., Simbionix USA Corporation, Metamason Inc., Youbionic, Bio3D Technologies Pte Ltd, 3D Matters, Ekso Bionics, Roche Pharmaceuticals, Renishaw plc., DESTACO, A Dover Company, WORRELL DESIGN INC., mobileODT, Rainbow Biosciences, ALD Vacuum Technologies, 3T RPD LTD, SLM Solutions Group AG, Oxford Performance Materials, Cyfuse BioMedical K.K among others.

Market Analysis:

Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market accounted to USD 2.5 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

3D printing is a technique by which three dimensional objects are created using the help of a computer control. The 3D printing technology in the healthcare sector is providing numerous solutions to the healthcare professionals as well as healthcare industry.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing medical applications

Growing trend for customized implants

Technological advancements

Innumerable advantages to surgeons and ‏hospitals in using a 3D-printed model to carry out an optimal ‏surgical plan.

Market Segmentation:

By raw material type the global healthcare 3D printing market is segmented into metals, biological cells, polymers and ceramics.

On the basis of applications the market is segmented into surgical guides, implants, surgical instruments and bioengineering.

By technology the market is segmented into stereolithography (SLA or SL), electron beam melting (EBM), droplet deposition manufacturing, laser beam melting, photopolymerization, ink-jet bioprinter and others

On the basis of end user the market is segmented pharrma and biotech companies, medical and surgical centers and academic institutions.

Based on Geography:

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

