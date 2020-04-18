Heat Resistant Polymers Market by Top Competitors BASF SE, Arkema Group, Evonik Industries AG, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Celanese Corporation, Solvay S.A., Kuraray Co., Ltd., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Victrex PLC and Others

Global Heat Resistant Polymers Market accounted for USD 12.31 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Heat Resistant Polymers are polymers that can tolerate the high temperatures and therefore, can be used in the industries such as semiconductor, petro/chemical, aerospace, and transportation. Heat resistant polymers are of several types such as fluoropolymers, polyether ether ketone, polyimides, and polyphenylene.

Global Heat Resistant Polymers Market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Global Heat Resistant Polymers Market,

By Type (Fluoropolymers, Polyimides, Polyphenylene Sulfide, Polybenzimidazole, Polyether Ether Ketone, Others);

By End Use (Transportation {Fuel Systems, Induction Systems, Coolant Systems}, Electronics & Electrical {Circuit Breaks, Connectors, Motor Brush Card} Other Industries)

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players in the heat resistant polymers market include

BASF SE,

Arkema Group,

Evonik Industries AG,

Daikin Industries Ltd.,

Celanese Corporation,

Solvay S.A.,

Kuraray Co. Ltd.,

I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company,

Victrex PLC,

Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC),

Dongyue Group Ltd.,

DIC Corporation,

Honeywell International Inc.,

Covestro,

Parkway Products Inc.,

Schulman AG,

Caledonian Ferguson Timpson Ltd,

Panjin Zhongrun High Performance Polymers Co. Ltd,

Quadrant EPP Surlon India Ltd,

Tri-Mack Plastics Manufacturing Corp.,

The DOW Chemical Company,

Huntsman Corporation,

Polyone Corporation,

RTP Company Inc.,

Ensinger GmbH and many more.

