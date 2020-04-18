High-Performance Adhesives Market by Competitors like: Anabond, Ashland, Master Bond, H.B. Fuller Company, Bostik, Sika, Engineered Bonding Solutions, Parson Adhesives, Delo Industrial Adhesives, LLC, Gougeon Brothers, Henkel, Among Others

High-Performance Adhesives Market includes forecasts and analysis for the High-Performance Adhesives Market at the global and regional level. It provides historical data covering 2016, base data covering 2017 along with a forecast data covering 2018 to 2025 based on revenue, sales, import, and export.

The report also proves to be crucial when it comes to explaining what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are for the High-Performance Adhesives Market in the Chemical industry. The report also covers all the company profiles of the lead players and brands in the High-Performance Adhesives Market that are driving the market and are establishing key trends.

Market Drivers:

Rising technological advancements in end-use industries

Rising in demand for high-performance adhesives in Asia-Pacific region for various applications.

High demand from automotive and transportation industry.

Global High-Performance Adhesives Market is expected to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2025, from USD 9.2 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

According to the International Council on Clean Transportation, new car registration in EU had increased to 14.60 million in 2016. The strongest growth took place in the sports utility vehicle segment; about 3.7 million new cars were SUVs. As per Statista, the global passenger cars and light commercial vehicles production are predicted to be around 3.7 million by 2021 in South America. Thus above factor proves that the demand for automobile around the globe is growing and will drive the demand for high-performance adhesives

Competitive Landscape:

Global High-Performance Adhesives Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of the high-performance adhesives market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Competitors:

The key players operating in the global high-performance adhesives market are

3M

Sika AG

Huntsman International LLC

Pidilite Industries Limited

B. Fuller Company.,

Bostik,

Sika,

Engineered Bonding Solutions,

Anabond,

Ashland,

Master Bond,

Parson Adhesives,

Delo Industrial Adhesives,

LLC,

Gougeon Brothers,

Henkel,

WEICON GmbH & Co.KG,

OLYMPUS CORPORATION,

Hernon Manufacturing Inc.,

Royal Adhesives & Sealants,

LLC,

Ashland Inc.,

Permabond LLC.,

Hernon Manufacturing, Inc.,

Master Bond Inc.,

Delo Industrial Adhesives,

LLC,

Dymax Corporation,

Uniseal Inc.,

Parson Adhesives, Inc.,

Loxeal Engineering Adhesive Permabond LLC.,

Mapei Construction Products India Pvt Ltd,

Gurit,

LORD Corporation among other.

