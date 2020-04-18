Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2026

The report “Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2026”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Global Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market: Overview

Hydrogen breath tests analyzers are increasingly being utilized to understand the pathophysiology of functional gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. Carbohydrate malabsorption is one of the most common causes of GI diseases and lends substantial morbidity in the patient population. Abdominal bloating has affected a significant chunk of populations in various parts of the world by adversely impacting the quality of life. Hydrogen breath tests analyzers have risen in use for diagnosing small intestinal bacterial overgrowth.

In recent decades, awareness has risen about the diagnostic utility of functional gut disorders to treat chronic conditions. High risk patients are characterized by bloating, flatulence, and alternating episodes of diarrhea and constipation, thereby fueling the demand for hydrogen breath test analyzers. Moreover, abdominal bloating can be the manifestation of irritable bowel syndrome, hence these tests are useful in understanding the physiology of the syndrome. However, the hydrogen breath tests analyzers market is still emerging as the technologies are still to see wider use in patient populations in evaluating possible dyspepsia and suspected malabsorption.

Rapid advances made in gastroenterology are also creating new, exciting potential for the growth of the hydrogen breath tests market. The advent of non-invasive tool to diagnose carbohydrate malabsorption is a favorable development. In recent years, there have been a few studies assessing the effectiveness of hydrogen breath tests in inflammatory bowel disease, such as in Crohn’s disease. Relentless efforts in improving the reliability of symptom analysis are opening new avenues in the market. Various alternatives to hydrogen breath testing haven’t gather much traction, which is proving to be beneficial for their demand. Diagnosis bacterial overgrowth is an expensive as well as uncomfortable process. Recommending an effective dietary intervention post the diagnosis may help patients. Growing clinical relevance of gas-based breath testing in the evaluation of common gastroenterology problems drives the steady evolution of the hydrogen breath tests.

The people who are not able to digest lactose lead to the production of hydrogen inside the body. Lactose is present in dairy products, lactose is a sugar which is a formed by the combination of galactose and glucose. People who are lactose intolerant can lead to abdominal pain, diarrhea and other stomach related problems. The lactose intolerance is also known as lactose malabsorption, which is not harmful but can lead to uncomfortableness. The deficiency of an enzyme known as lactase is responsible for lactose intolerance, lactase enzyme is present in the small intestine. For treating patients with lactose intolerance, hydrogen breath test analyzer is an innovative product that checks hydrogen formation inside the body.

Increasing Prevalence of Lactose Intolerance

The number of population suffering from lactose intolerance is increasing, and most of them are from the U.S. The lactose intolerance occurs within two hour after the meal which had lactose content. The common sign of lactose intolerance is bloating, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market Assessment by Product Type

Factors Driving the Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market

The global market for hydrogen breath test analyzer is driven by increasing number of population suffering from lactose intolerance and increasing lifestyle-related disorders. Continuous health or digestion-related problems increase the demand of hydrogen breath test analyzer to monitor the factors that effect digestion. Convenience of reimbursement scenario for hydrogen breath test analyzer is a preliminary factor increasing penetration of these products in matured markets. However, emerging countries of Asia Pacific region do not have definite guidelines for reimbursement of hydrogen breath test analyzer, which restricts the market growth in Asia Pacific region. Technological advancements in hydrogen breath test analyzer, which make the analyzer more potable and easy to handle are important factors fueling the growth of hydrogen breath test analyzer market.

Importance of Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer in Healthcare

The hydrogen breath test analyzer can be used as non-invasive analyzer to detect hydrogen through breath. The hydrogen breath test analyzer is very helpful to measure hydrogen level as well as bacterial growth in pediatric and also in adults suffering from digestion-related problems. The hydrogen breath test analyzer is segmented as lactose intolerance analyzer, bacterial overgrowth analyzer, fructose intolerance analyzer and glucose intolerance analyzer. Lactose intolerance analyzer segment is expected to grow over the forecast period, as most of the population across the world is suffering from lactose intolerance. Moreover, the awareness towards hydrogen breath test analyzer used for diagnosis is a factor which lead to strong positioning of all the segments in various emerging markets.

Diagnosis at Homecare Settings and Hospitals

Hospitals and home care settings are expected to have maximum share in the market. However, hospitals segment provides remarkable growth opportunities for diagnosis of digestion-related problem as hospitals are present in all the regions. Further, the growing trend for using hydrogen breath analyzer at homecare settings is also the factor that increases the demand for hydrogen breath test analyzer.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will continue to dominate the global market due to the availability of innovative technologies, well developed medical infrastructure and reimbursement scenarios along with high adoption in home care settings. Europe is expected to hold second large market share in the global hydrogen breath test analyzer market due to increasing adoption of hydrogen breath test analyzers by healthcare professional for diagnosis related to gastroenterology. Asia Pacific shows sluggish growth as the medical infrastructures are developing in various countries and diagnosis rate is also slow as compared to other regions. Middle East & Africa show slow growth due to lack of awareness about hydrogen breath test analyzers among healthcare professionals and patients.

Competition Outlook

Examples of some of the key players identified in the global hydrogen breath test analyzer market are QuinTron Instrument Company, Inc., MD Diagnostics Ltd., etc.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Key Data Points Covered in Report

Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market by product type, end user and region

Regional level market analysis of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East & Africa by product type, end-use segments and country

Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market Dynamics & Opportunity Assessment

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market Size & Forecast 2018-2028

Hydrogen Breath Test Analyzer Market Agents Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Report Highlights:

Shifting industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size, recent industry trends

Key competition landscape, market structure, regulatory scenario

Epidemiology outlook for diseases

Economical spending, regional healthcare outlook, consumer healthcare expenditure

Availability of product, cost of product, specificity and others

Strategies for key players and product offerings, channel strategies, regional foot print, channel footprint

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance in terms of value and volume

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Lactose Intolerance Analyzer

Bacterial Overgrowth Analyzer

Fructose Intolerance Analyzer

Glucose Intolerance Analyzer

By End user

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

