IoT is Transforming the Future of Healthcare Facilities Management Market

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘Healthcare Facilities Management Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026,’ the global healthcare facility management market is expected to reach US$ 416,929.2 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2018 to 2026. North America held a prominent share of the global healthcare facility management market in2017.

Innovative technologies such as, IoT (Internet of Things) present lucrative opportunities for facility management service providers to offer better customer service in healthcare facilities. There is a huge potential to provide integrated facility management (IFM) business models, along with innovative technologies such as IoT in facility management services to the healthcare industry.

Development of innovative ICT technologies such as IoT, healthcare facility management software, and KPI (Key Performance Indices) matrix for measuring facility services is expected to increase the adoption of integrated facility management business models in the healthcare industry.

Globally, there has been a rise in outsourcing of facility management services by the healthcare industry (hospitals, nursing homes, etc.) to third party professional facility management providers. This has augmented the demand for facility management services in the healthcare sector.

Based on the type of service, the global healthcare facility management market is segmented into hard and soft services. Hard services can again be sub-segmented into various non-core healthcare services such as plumbing and air conditioning maintenance, fire protection systems, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and other hard services such as fabric maintenance. Similarly, soft services can be sub-segmented into cleaning and pest control, laundry, catering, security, waste management, and other soft services such as administrative services. Although the global market size of soft healthcare facility management services is expected be more than hard healthcare facility management services, nevertheless, hard services are anticipated to witness a higher growth rate than soft services during the forecast period.