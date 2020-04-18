Jaw Crushers 2018 Global Market Key Players – Sandvik, Metso, Terex, Astec Industries, Weir, WIRTGEN GROUP, ThyssenKrupp – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the Jaw Crushers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Jaw Crushers in the regions of China that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Jaw Crushers. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, recovery of mining fields, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Jaw Crushers will drive growth in North America and Europe markets.

Globally, the Jaw Crushers industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Jaw Crushers is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Metso, Sandvik, Terex, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Jaw Crushers and related services. At the same time, China, occupied 35.16% production market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global Jaw Crushers industry because of the lowest cost of labor and raw material.

The consumption volume of Jaw Crushers is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Jaw Crushers industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Jaw Crushers is still promising.

The worldwide market for Jaw Crushers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 2110 million US$ in 2023, from 1660 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sandvik

Metso

Terex

Astec Industries

Weir

WIRTGEN GROUP

ThyssenKrupp

Liming Heavy Industry

Komatsu

McCloskey International

Shanghai Shibang Machinery

Shuangjin Machinery

Minyu Machinery

Northern Heavy Industries

Chengdu Dahongli

Tesab

Shunda Mining Machinery

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Less than 300tph

300tph-800tph

More than 800tph

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Mining

Construction

