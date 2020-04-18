Large Format Display (LFD) Market Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Large Format Display (LFD) Market Analysis Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Increasing innovation in direct-view fine-pixel LED displays and their technological advantages driving the LFD market growth.

North America is expected to continue to hold the largest share of the LFD market owing to the high adoption rate of LFDs based on the latest technology LFDs in the regions. The global Large Format Display (LFD) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Large Format Display (LFD) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Large Format Display (LFD) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Samsung Electronics

LG Display

NEC

Sharp

Leyard Optoelectronic

Barco

Sony

TPV Technology

E Ink Holdings

AU Optronics Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

LED-Backlit LCD

Direct-View LED

OLED

E-Paper Segment by Application

Indoor

Outdoor

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Large Format Display (LFD) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Large Format Display (LFD)

1.2 Large Format Display (LFD) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Large Format Display (LFD) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 LED-Backlit LCD

1.2.3 Direct-View LED

1.2.4 OLED

1.2.5 E-Paper

1.3 Large Format Display (LFD) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Large Format Display (LFD) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Indoor

1.3.3 Outdoor

1.4 Global Large Format Display (LFD) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Large Format Display (LFD) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Large Format Display (LFD) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Large Format Display (LFD) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Large Format Display (LFD) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Large Format Display (LFD) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Large Format Display (LFD) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Large Format Display (LFD) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Large Format Display (LFD) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Large Format Display (LFD) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Large Format Display (LFD) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Large Format Display (LFD) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Large Format Display (LFD) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Large Format Display (LFD) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Large Format Display (LFD) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Large Format Display (LFD) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Large Format Display (LFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Large Format Display (LFD) Production

3.4.1 North America Large Format Display (LFD) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Large Format Display (LFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Large Format Display (LFD) Production

3.5.1 Europe Large Format Display (LFD) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Large Format Display (LFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Large Format Display (LFD) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Large Format Display (LFD) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Large Format Display (LFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Large Format Display (LFD) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Large Format Display (LFD) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Large Format Display (LFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Large Format Display (LFD) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Large Format Display (LFD) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Large Format Display (LFD) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Large Format Display (LFD) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Large Format Display (LFD) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Large Format Display (LFD) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Large Format Display (LFD) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Large Format Display (LFD) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Large Format Display (LFD) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Large Format Display (LFD) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Large Format Display (LFD) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Large Format Display (LFD) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Large Format Display (LFD) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Large Format Display (LFD) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Large Format Display (LFD) Business

7.1 Samsung Electronics

7.1.1 Samsung Electronics Large Format Display (LFD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Large Format Display (LFD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Samsung Electronics Large Format Display (LFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 LG Display

7.2.1 LG Display Large Format Display (LFD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Large Format Display (LFD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 LG Display Large Format Display (LFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 NEC

7.3.1 NEC Large Format Display (LFD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Large Format Display (LFD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 NEC Large Format Display (LFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Sharp

7.4.1 Sharp Large Format Display (LFD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Large Format Display (LFD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Sharp Large Format Display (LFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Leyard Optoelectronic

7.5.1 Leyard Optoelectronic Large Format Display (LFD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Large Format Display (LFD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Leyard Optoelectronic Large Format Display (LFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Barco

7.6.1 Barco Large Format Display (LFD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Large Format Display (LFD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Barco Large Format Display (LFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Sony

7.7.1 Sony Large Format Display (LFD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Large Format Display (LFD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Sony Large Format Display (LFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 TPV Technology

7.8.1 TPV Technology Large Format Display (LFD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Large Format Display (LFD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 TPV Technology Large Format Display (LFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 E Ink Holdings

7.9.1 E Ink Holdings Large Format Display (LFD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Large Format Display (LFD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 E Ink Holdings Large Format Display (LFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 AU Optronics

7.10.1 AU Optronics Large Format Display (LFD) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Large Format Display (LFD) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 AU Optronics Large Format Display (LFD) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Large Format Display (LFD) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Large Format Display (LFD) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Large Format Display (LFD)

8.4 Large Format Display (LFD) Industrial Chain Analysis

