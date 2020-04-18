Managed Cyber Security Services Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Managed Cyber Security Services Market (by deployment type (on-premise and cloud), security type (network security, endpoint security, application security and others), service type (identity and access management, firewall, encryption, and others) and end-user (BFSI, healthcare, discrete manufacturing, telecommunication, and others)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Managed Cyber Security Services. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Managed Cyber Security Services cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Managed Cyber Security Services growth factors.

The forecast Managed Cyber Security Services Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Managed Cyber Security Services on the global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to a report the global managed cybersecurity services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1472

Managed security service provider (MSSP) provides outsourced monitoring and management of security devices and systems. Common services include managed firewall, intrusion detection, and virtual private network, vulnerability scanning and anti-viral services. Provider. The main function of the managed cyber security services includes continuous monitoring and management of interference detection systems and firewalls, supervision patch management and upgrades, performing security assessments and security audits, and responding to emergencies. Managed security services are considered a systematic approach for managing an organizations security needs. The services may be conducted in-house or outsourced to a service provider that supervises other companies’ network and information system security.

On the other hand, increasing demand for advanced security services in the sectors such as information technology, telecommunication, and BFSI are the major factors driving the growth of the managed cyber security services market. The government in various countries are introducing stringent regulations to secure company’s sensitive information is resulting in the increasing number of companies electing for managed security services. Additionally, increasing demand for exposure and threat management is projected to boost the demand for managed cyber security services market. Moreover, unwillingness to share sensitive data and varying customer demand regarding security package is anticipated to hinder the growth of the managed cyber security market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the adoption of managed cyber security is estimated to remain high among hotel chains, distributed organizations, restaurant groups, and franchises. This in turn is anticipated to create several growth opportunities for the key players in the managed cyber security services market. On the other hand, surge in demand for scanning and testing to detect malware is anticipated to contribute its growth towards the global managed cyber security services market significantly.

Among the geographies, North America is anticipated to dominate the global managed cyber security services market while the Asia Pacific excluding Japan is projected to emerge as the most lucrative region. Moreover, rising awareness about the need for cyber security services as well as increased incidences of cyber-crimes is set to grow in the Asia Pacific regions. Countries like China and Japan are focused on developing IT infrastructure for increased deployment of the private and public cloud. Furthermore, stringent regulations are pertaining to information security hence, the number of service providers is growing in the North American regions. Moreover, regions such as Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Europe are also expected to present growth opportunities for service providers during the assessment period.

Market Segmentation by Deployment Type, Security Type, Service Type and End-User

The report on global managed cyber security services market covers segments such as, deployment type, security type, service type and end-user. On the basis of deployment type, the global managed cyber security services market is categorized into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of security type the global managed cyber security services market is categorized into network security, endpoint security, application security and cloud security. On the basis of service type, the global managed cyber security services market is categorized into identity and access management, firewall, encryption, unified threat management, and disaster recovery. On the basis of end-user the global managed cyber security services market is categorized into BFSI, healthcare, discrete manufacturing, telecommunication, government agencies and energy & utility.

Ask Discount for the latest research report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/1472

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global managed cyber security services market such as, IBM, ATOS, Symantec, Wipro, Accenture, HCL, Fujitsu, Secureworks, Hitachi Systems Security and Cipher.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict-semiconductor/global-managed-cyber-security-services-market