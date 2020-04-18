Menthol Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Menthol Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Menthol is an organic compound with the chemical formula C10H20O that occurs naturally in mint and some other plants. It can be extracted from the leaves by distillation, and it can be made synthetically. Pure menthol is a crystalline solid. The compound is widely used in cough and cold remedies because of its soothing effects and as a flavoring in candy, chewing gum, medical products and cigarettes.

The data of the report is based on the menthol product with purity of 99%min. And other products in lower menthol purity have been converted in the equivalent of 100%.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Menthol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 5390 million US$ in 2024, from 3850 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Menthol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Agson Global

Symrise AG

Nantong Menthol Factory

Takasago

Tienyuan Chem

Arora Aromatics

Fengle Perfume

Swati Menthol & Allied Chem

Nectar Lifesciences

Bhagat Aromatics

KM Chemicals

Silverline Chemicals

Yinfeng Pharma

Great Nation Essential Oils

Xiangsheng Perfume

BASF

Ifan Chem

Mentha & Allied Products

Neeru Enterprises

Vinayak

Hindustan Mint&Agro Products

A.G. Industries

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Natural Type

Synthetical Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oral Hygiene

Pharmaceuticals

Tobacco

Confectionaries

Other

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Menthol Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Natural Type

1.2.2 Synthetical Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Oral Hygiene

1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.3 Tobacco

1.3.4 Confectionaries

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Agson Global

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Menthol Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Agson Global Menthol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Symrise AG

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Menthol Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Symrise AG Menthol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Nantong Menthol Factory

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Menthol Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Nantong Menthol Factory Menthol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Takasago

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Menthol Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Takasago Menthol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Tienyuan Chem

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Menthol Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Tienyuan Chem Menthol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Arora Aromatics

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Menthol Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Arora Aromatics Menthol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Fengle Perfume

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Menthol Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Fengle Perfume Menthol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

