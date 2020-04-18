Metal Caps and Closures Market is Growing Due to Shift in Preference for Plastic Bottles

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the Metal caps and closures Market in its published report, titled “Global Metal caps and closures Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2026”. In terms of revenue, the global Metal caps and closures market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

Metal caps and closures are used to cover or seal the top opening of jars, bottles, containers, cans etc. Metal caps and closures provide protection and preservation of product within the container and prevents them from leakage. These metal caps and closures are fabricated in various materials such as stainless steel, aluminium and tinplate. Metal caps and closures are manufactured depending upon their application which can differ from sizes and closure types.

Metal caps and closures type include backing paper made with several lining materials such as foamed polyethylene and pressure-sensitive lines to prevent the contact between content and the metal closure. The material and the closure type provide rigidity and optimum sealing benefits depending upon the need of usage. Aluminium metal caps and closures are high in demand and have numerous applications, beverage sector being the highest.

The growing demand for effective packaging to ensure longer shelf life of food and beverages is acknowledged as a key factor driving the metal caps and closures market. Metal caps and closures provide a great barrier to moisture, dirt, oxygen and other pollutants, hence metal caps and closures are to witness a significant growth in pharmaceutical industry. On the basis of material metal caps and closures market is segmented as steel, aluminium and tin plated. Among these aluminium metal caps and closures are widely used, especially in beverage packaging.

On the basis of closure type metal caps and closures market is segmented into crown type, screw caps, can ends and other closures. Crown type closures have application majorly in beverage packaging. Can-ends serves both food and beverage packaging industry. Metal caps and closures have a higher application as a sealer for glass bottles. Metal caps or screw caps are mostly used for beverages which act as a tamper evident cap and secure from undesired premature opening of bottle or container. On the basis of end use industry, metal caps and closures market is segmented into food, beverage, pharmaceutical and cosmetics and personal care & cosmetics.