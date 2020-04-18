Microfluidics Market Global Opportunity and Industry Forecast 2025

The microfluidics market provides practical application of small fluid volumes for design of systems and development of solutions. The global healthcare technology market is estimated to reach $53 billion by 2014 at a CAGR of 16%. Microfluidics is an emerging technology with growing acceptability in healthcare applications. The key driver for the microfluidics market is the ‐great (or rising) demand in point-of-care (POC) and in-vitro diagnostics. For example, according to World Health Organization (WHO), 95 million people received HIV testing in low and middle-income countries in 2010. Application of microfluidics in HIV testing at POCs is expected to cut cost, thereby increase the demand for the technology.

However, several regulatory standards are being made for the implementation of microfluidics in healthcare. The regulatory standards consume too much time for the approval process of microfluidics devices. Another challenge for the growth of the market is the implementation of emerging microfluidics technology in existing applications. To overcome this challenge, companies are investing in research and development.

Key companies profiled in this report are Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Cepheid, Inc., Raindance Technologies, Becton, Dickinson, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Life Technologies Corporation, Microfluidic Chipshop GMBH and Siemens Healthcare.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

GLOBAL MARKET, BY MATERIAL TYPE

Silicon-Based Microfluidics

Glass-Based Microfluidics

Polymer-Based Microfluidics

Other Materials-Based (Paper & Ceramics) Microfluidics

GLOBAL MARKET, BY INDUSTRY

Pharmaceuticals Microfluidic Chips for Lab Analytics Accurate Dispensing Devices Microreactors for Drug Synthesis

Drug Delivery Devices Inhaler Nozzles Microneedles Micropumps

In-Vitro Diagnostics Clinical Diagnostics Point-of-Care (POC) Environmental Testing Industrial Testing Agro Food Testing



GLOBAL MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Industrial & Environmental

Drug Delivery

Pharmaceutical & Life Science Research

Analysis (Toxicity Screening, Proteomic Analysis & Gene Sequencing)

Clinical & Veterinary Diagnostics

Point of Care Diagnostics

GLOBAL MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

