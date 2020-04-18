Microfluidics Market Global Opportunity and Industry Forecast 2025
The microfluidics market provides practical application of small fluid volumes for design of systems and development of solutions. The global healthcare technology market is estimated to reach $53 billion by 2014 at a CAGR of 16%. Microfluidics is an emerging technology with growing acceptability in healthcare applications. The key driver for the microfluidics market is the ‐great (or rising) demand in point-of-care (POC) and in-vitro diagnostics. For example, according to World Health Organization (WHO), 95 million people received HIV testing in low and middle-income countries in 2010. Application of microfluidics in HIV testing at POCs is expected to cut cost, thereby increase the demand for the technology.
However, several regulatory standards are being made for the implementation of microfluidics in healthcare. The regulatory standards consume too much time for the approval process of microfluidics devices. Another challenge for the growth of the market is the implementation of emerging microfluidics technology in existing applications. To overcome this challenge, companies are investing in research and development.
Key companies profiled in this report are Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Cepheid, Inc., Raindance Technologies, Becton, Dickinson, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Life Technologies Corporation, Microfluidic Chipshop GMBH and Siemens Healthcare.
KEY BENEFITS
- This report provides market intelligence with respect to technology, components and geographies
- Deep dive analysis of top factors impacting the market growth
- Value chain analysis, Porter’s five forces, top investment pockets are analyzed and presented in detail in the report
- SWOT analysis and strategic developments are included in the report for key players so that companies can understand the competitive landscape and make alterations in their plans
- Examine the challenges and opportunities in the microfluidics market so that companies can capitalize in the opportunities and increase revenue
- Estimations are derived from the current market scenario and expected future trends chalked out for the period of 2013-2020 with 2012 as historic figures
- To analyze the key strategies adopted by major market players engaged in the market
- Geographic analysis offers in-depth implications of the trends in various regions; therefore, companies can make region specific strategies to gain competitive advantages
- The report provides impact analysis of the drivers, restraints and opportunities for short and mid-term
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
GLOBAL MARKET, BY MATERIAL TYPE
- Silicon-Based Microfluidics
- Glass-Based Microfluidics
- Polymer-Based Microfluidics
- Other Materials-Based (Paper & Ceramics) Microfluidics
GLOBAL MARKET, BY INDUSTRY
- Pharmaceuticals
- Microfluidic Chips for Lab Analytics
- Accurate Dispensing Devices
- Microreactors for Drug Synthesis
- Drug Delivery Devices
- Inhaler Nozzles
- Microneedles
- Micropumps
- In-Vitro Diagnostics
- Clinical Diagnostics
- Point-of-Care (POC)
- Environmental Testing
- Industrial Testing
- Agro Food Testing
GLOBAL MARKET, BY APPLICATION
- Industrial & Environmental
- Drug Delivery
- Pharmaceutical & Life Science Research
- Analysis (Toxicity Screening, Proteomic Analysis & Gene Sequencing)
- Clinical & Veterinary Diagnostics
- Point of Care Diagnostics
GLOBAL MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW
KEY AUDIENCES
- Companies dealing in Microfluidics
- Venture capitalists and investors interested in this market
- Research organizations
